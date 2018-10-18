Take a look at Eddie Jones' 36-man England squad for the Autumn Internationals below.
England Autumn Internationals Squad
Eddie Jones has named his 36-man squad for England’s upcoming Autumn International Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia.
There are eight uncapped players in the squad; Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors) and Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby).
However, Jones has controversially left out Gloucester fly-half and September’s Gallagher Premiership player of the month, Danny Cipriani. His last start was in a victory against South Africa earlier this year so his omission is a surprise.
Ben Morgan also returns to the England setup having last played for the side in England’s disastrous World Cup in 2015.
Jones said; “I’m really happy with the squad. We can only control what we can control and injuries have happened. It gives an opportunity for some good new players to play some important Tests for England while players who have been in the squad before, will have to take on more responsibility.
“South Africa have been going really well. They have a new coach and have selected well. They play a traditional Springbok game up front and move the ball wide when they need to. We’ll need to take them on up front and when we have opportunities to score points we have to be good enough to take them.
“We love Twickenham. The players feel the support and we can’t wait to get out there and play in front of 82,000 against South Africa.”
Australia Autumn Internationals Squad
Playing Bledisloe 3 in Yokohama, see Michael Cheika's…
New Zealand Autumn Internationals Squad
The All Blacks have named a 51-man squad…
How To Watch The 2018 Autumn Internationals
Make sure you know when, where and on…
Autumn International Fixtures 2018
Take a look at which teams are playing…
England Autumn Internationals Squad
FORWARDS:
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints) co-captain, Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors)*, Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs) , Ben Morgan (Gloucester Rugby), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)
BACKS:
Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens) co-captain, George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)
England have plenty of players unavailable for selection as you can see below;
Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Dan Robson (Wasps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)
Don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook and Twitter.