Take a look at Eddie Jones' 36-man England squad for the Autumn Internationals below.

England Autumn Internationals Squad

Eddie Jones has named his 36-man squad for England’s upcoming Autumn International Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia.

There are eight uncapped players in the squad; Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors) and Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby).

However, Jones has controversially left out Gloucester fly-half and September’s Gallagher Premiership player of the month, Danny Cipriani. His last start was in a victory against South Africa earlier this year so his omission is a surprise.

Ben Morgan also returns to the England setup having last played for the side in England’s disastrous World Cup in 2015.

Jones said; “I’m really happy with the squad. We can only control what we can control and injuries have happened. It gives an opportunity for some good new players to play some important Tests for England while players who have been in the squad before, will have to take on more responsibility.

“South Africa have been going really well. They have a new coach and have selected well. They play a traditional Springbok game up front and move the ball wide when they need to. We’ll need to take them on up front and when we have opportunities to score points we have to be good enough to take them.

“We love Twickenham. The players feel the support and we can’t wait to get out there and play in front of 82,000 against South Africa.”