“Someone bet me $200 for a try”: Six-try special leaves Canada’s Julia Schell in the money at Rugby World Cup

An unlucky fan decided to put some money on the line for Canada's Julia Schell getting over the whitewash. She ended up scoring six tries in 21 minutes.

A chirpy fan found themselves potentially $1200 worse off after an ill-advised wager with full-back Julia Schell during Canada’s opening game of the Women’s World Cup.

Canada started the tournament in spectacular fashion, beating Fiji 65-7 in York. Schell won Player of the Match thanks to scoring an incredible six tries in the second-half.

The double hat-trick put the flying Fijians to bed and secured Canada a bonus point win.

It also potentially earned Schell a few quid as she revealed after the game.

“Before I scored I was joking with some people in the crowd,” Schell told Rugby World after the game.

“Someone shouted to me from the stands and said before I had scored, I bet you $200 for a try. I need to get back out there and find him!”

Schell’s second-half six-try haul got Canada off to the perfect start at the World Cup as the Canuks top Pool B.

The six-try haul was the most scored by an individual player in a Women’s World Cup game since Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe scored eight tries against Hong Kong in 2017.

Currently ranked 2nd in the world, many expect Canada to be the biggest threat to hosts and world number one side England.

The Canadians face Wales in their second game next weekend in Salford, a must-win game for the Home Nation following their loss to Scotland in the opening round.

Schell expects the Welsh to bring a different challenge to Fiji.

“I think it’s going to be a completely different challenge next week,” Schell added.

“Going into a more structured team who may not to try and play as fast. It will be a change of pace but we have to look forward to the challenge they will bring.

Canada’s remaining fixtures for the World Cup

Saturday 30 August

Canada v Wales

Pool B: Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 12pm BST / 1pm SAST / 9pm AEST / 11pm NZST / 7am ET / 4am PT

Saturday 6 September

Canada v Scotland

Pool B: Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 12pm BST / 1pm SAST / 9pm AEST / 11pm NZST / 7am ET / 4am PT

