“The Lions is not just about finding good players. It is about finding good players at the right time and Tommy Freeman has nailed his timing to perfection!”: Former Lions winger Ugo Monye believes the England winger should be the first player on the plane

A European semi-final hat-trick against Leinster was the final act that made Tommy Freeman British & Irish Lions pick number one in the eyes of Ugo Monye

England and Northampton Saints winger Tommy Freeman should be the first player on the plane for the British & Irish Lions according to Ugo Monye.

Andy Farrell names his British & Irish Lions squad on 8 May in front of a live crowd at the O2 in London and former Lions and Harlequins winger Monye believes that Freeman’s Player of the Match performance in Saints’ incredible European semi-final win over Leinster was proof that he is the form player heading into this tour.

“Tommy Freeman booked his plane ticket and has the boarding pass after this weekend. You can’t score a hat-trick in a European semi-final in one of the greatest wins in European history and not be on the plane,” Monye told Rugby World.

“His form in the Six Nations, scoring in all five games too. He has then been on an incredible run scoring a hat-trick in the final game before selection. What a year and season he is having. The Lions is not just about finding good players. It is about finding good players at the right time and Freeman has nailed his timing to perfection. He is nailed on.”

Monye believes that Freeman is also in pole position to be the starting winger for the opening test against Australia on Saturday 19 July with Leinster’s James Lowe on the opposite touchline.

Fin Smith, Lion in waiting

Alongside Freeman, Monye believes that Saints and England teammate Fin Smith also made himself a non-negotiable part of the Tour.

The 22-year-old fly-half was instrumental in Northampton progressing to the Champions Cup final, outplaying opposite number and potential Lions teammate Sam Prendergast in the process.

“He looks like a 90% + goal kicker. He missed a few on the weekend but he is composed. His all-round game control. He is a player that is so comfortable playing in shape and pattern that makes players around him look better. But then when the game breaks up, his assist for the first try, that hardline from the backline, was excellent,” added Monye.

“He runs and finds good space, and then finds more good space with his foot. He also hits, people overlook his defensive capabilities. Having all that as a fly-half, as an audition away from home against the Ireland team with Jordie Barrett and RG Snyman, at such a young age makes me very happy.”

Does Henry Pollock tour?

The third Northampton player that Monye thinks deserves a spot on the plane is Henry Pollock.

The 20-year-old has been on a meteoric rise this season and has gone from outside bolter to test hopeful in the eyes of many. Having only made his test debut in the recent Six Nations, some believe it is too soon for the back-rower but Monye sees Pollock as offering something unique to the squad – energy.

“Tours need that. It’s the ultimate privilege to be picked for the British & Irish Lions tour. But you are away from home for a long time and it is intense. You need someone to bring the energy. In 2009, we had Paul Stridgeon, known as Bobby. Yes, a great strength and conditioning coach but his personality and character drove energy into that team and I think Pollock could do that in 2025.

“I had Andy Powell in 2009 too. Great rugby player, a maniac but you love him. When you are tired or down, you want to be in his company. The schedule is relentless and having someone like Pollock could be what you need. I’d select him for his quality on the pitch and his personality off it.”

The British & Irish Lions tour squad is announced on 8 May in London with Ugo Monye hosting.

