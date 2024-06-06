The one thing missing from a Premiership final for the first time in 11 years

Certain clubs are not involved for the first time in over a decade

Premiership final fact, for the first time in 11 years it will not have either Saracens or Exeter Chiefs competing for the title.

For a final without one of the two clubs fans have to look back to the 2012/13 season. In that campaign it was Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints who battled for the trophy. Leicester won that day 37-17.

Since then either Saracens or Exeter have been involved but they haven’t always been the victors.

The 2013/14 season saw Northampton take on Saracens. It went to extra time and Northampton came out on top. The following season Saracens were back again but this time they faced Bath. They blew away Mike Ford’s men 28-16 to claim their second Premiership title.

The 2015/16 season saw the defending champions back in the final. The London club competed against Exeter Chiefs. who were playing in their first Premiership final. Saracens came out on top as 28-20 winners.

Exeter made the final the following season but this time they came up against Wasps. The south west side overcame the legendary club and lifted their first Premiership trophy.

The Chiefs had the opportunity to defend their title in the 2017/18 campaign, this time a rematch against Saracens. However, the London club come out on top and in the same match up in the next final it is Saracens who win again.

The 2019/20 season sees Wasps in the final for the last time as the club went into administration in 2022. Their opponents were Exeter Chiefs, who come out as eventual winners.

Exeter again cannot defend their title though in the following final where they played Harlequins. Despite stretching their lead to 11 points, Quins fought back to take the trophy.

The 2021/22 and 2022/23 finals both contained Saracens with them losing and winning the respective games.

And now supporters arrive at the 2023/24 final. Exeter did not make the semi-finals and Saracens were beaten by Northampton in the last four game.

Northampton will take on Bath on Saturday with the victor the fifth different winner for the past five seasons.

