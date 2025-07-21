These are three players I think can force their way into the Test team: British & Irish Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV predictions

The Lions face their last midweek match in Melbourne on Tuesday

It’s the last Test-match audition for the British & Irish Lions’ squad players, so here are our Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV predictions.

Andy Farrell’s men will face their last midweek match at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday but there is still a chance that the players involved will double up at the MCG on Saturday in the second Test against the Wallabies – if they put in a commanding performance.

Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV predictions

Rugby World deputy editor Josh Graham: British & Irish Lions 45-15 First Nations & Pasifika XV

You cannot look beyond a very comfortable victory for the tourists. We won’t make the same mistake again after the AUNZ XV were hyped up and then delivered the most mediocre performance of the entire tour.

And while the result is not really at stake, one thing is for certain – it’s now or never for the players selected to play on Tuesday if they want to make it into the Test side.

Blair Kinghorn has recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of the first Test and if he is back to his commanding self in the 15 shirt then there’s a chance he could edge ahead of Hugo Keenan. Jamie George is another with plenty to play for in the absence of Luke Cowan-Dickie, George is automatically third choice. While Dan Sheehan is undoubtedly first-pick, George has buckets of experience and could unseat another Irishman in Ronan Kelleher and get onto the bench.

Lastly, with Joe McCarthy nursing a foot problem there is set to be a bench spot going if Ollie Chessum moves up into the starting second row as expected. In that case, Henry Pollock’s X-Factor could be the ideal injection of energy the Lions could deploy as the game goes on against Australia. If he puts his best foot forward from No 8 in midweek, then he will be right in the frame for selection. Albeit there is no shortage of competition…

British & Irish Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV details

TV Channel: Sky Sports/Now TV (UK & Ireland), Stan Sport/Channel 9 (Australia), CBS (USA)

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Capacity: 53,343

Fun fact: Marvel Stadium has the first retractable roof and moving tier technology in the southern hemisphere

British & Irish Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV head-to-head

This is the first time the First Nations & Pasifika XV have ever played.

They are filling the slot that ought to have been taken by the Melbourne Rebels, who went into administration in January 2024 after the tour was organised.

British & Irish Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV team news

Owen Farrell captains from inside centre on his 20th Lions appearance in a squad that features 20 changes from the first Test with only replacements Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith doubling up.

Garry Ringrose is fit enough to take his place on the bench to try and force his way into a Test jersey.

Kurtley Beale captains the First Nations & Pasifika side from fly-half, having come up against Farrell during the 2013 series. Beale has recovered from the hamstring problem that forced him to withdraw from the Western Force side in the opening game down under in Perth.

Tighthead prop Taniela Tupou has been released from the Wallabies squad to represent the side and try and force his way back into Joe Schmidt’s thinking ahead of his move to Racing 92 in the Top 14 for next season.

How to watch the British & Irish Lions v AUNZ XV

Here is how to watch the British & Irish Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV on Tuesday wherever you are in the world.

If you are in the UK or Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports and Now TV. For information, visit the Sky website.

You can also watch via Now Sports which offers daily (£14.99) and monthly memberships.

If you are on holiday or on the move and want to watch the game, you can use a VPN, a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world. NordVPN is currently offering 70% off.

