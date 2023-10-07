“Try of the tournament” – Watch Nigel Ah Wong finish v England

The Samoa winger bagged a try double in the first half in Lille

Things were going right for England early on against Samoa but they so quickly went Ah Wong.

Steve Borthwick’s side had already secured their place as Pool D winners coming into what was essentially a dead rubber in Lille against the Pacific Islanders and Ollie Chessum’s early try seemed to suggest they were ready to finish with a flourish.

Owen Farrell’s penalty saw him overtake Jonny Wilkinson as England’s record points scorer but that’s where the momentum ceased as Samoa turned the screw at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Theo McFarland and Co turned into the Harlem Globetrotters in France, keeping the ball alive majestically after intercepting an England pass in their own 22 before eventually scoring in the far right-hand corner through wing Nigel Ah Wong.

If that wasn’t good enough then a terrific cross-field kick from inside centre Danny Toala found Ah Wong who was barely even in the TV frame at the start of the play. He caught the ball as it travelled beyond the despairing clutches of England full-back Freddie Steward and somehow managed to dot down just before his toes touched the dead-ball line.

The score went down an absolute treat on social media with some even labelling it as a try of the tournament contender.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “What a GPS crossfield kick from Toala and Ah Wong is there at the reception! Wonderful try from the Samoa!!!!!”

Another added: “No way…. From out of shot, to scoring!!! Ah Wong, phenomenal finish.”

While a third said: “What a try from Samoa. Try of the tournament contender for sure.”

Let us know what you made of the Nigel Ah Wong finish on social media and rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com. What’s your try of the tournament so far?

