Want to improve on last year’s disappointing tenth place? Signing Thomas du Toit seems to be a good place to start...

Sharks continued their yo-yo trajectory in the United Rugby Championship last season, following up the previous year’s third place with a disappointing drop to 10th. But if the Durban-based side fail to bounce back this year it won’t be down to a lack of resources – indeed, with the brilliant Thomas du Toit joining the likes of Ox Nchè, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch up front, Sharks may just have the most formidable pack in the league.

We’re previewing every URC and Gallagher PREM side before the 2026-27 season gets underway on Friday 25 September. Keep coming back to Rugby World every day for our verdicts on each team.

Sharks discussion points

The Sharks have had four different head coaches since the advent of the URC in 2021, while a swathe of high-profile players have come and gone. For all their resources, they have progressed to the semi-finals on just one occasion.

Blame for last term’s tenth-place finish doesn’t lie at JP Pietersen’s door, given that the ex-Springbok wing replaced John Plumtree in mid-campaign. Naturally, more will be expected of Sharks this season.

It will be interesting to see how they go about their business. If they win the Challenge Cup, they will qualify for the 2027-28 Champions Cup regardless of where they finish in the URC – and the Sharks have experience of this scenario having won the Challenge Cup in 2024.

Key player

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit returns to Durban after three years with Bath, where he won the treble in 2025 and scored 21 tries in 52 PREM games – the most tries by a prop in the competition’s history.

The versatile forward is renowned for his explosive ball-carrying as much as his scrummaging power, and should amplify a Sharks front row that already boasts World Cup winners Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane.

One to watch

Eyebrows were raised after Pietersen selected 20-year-old fly-half Vusi Moyo and utility back Zekhethelo Siyaya, just turned 19, at the back end of last season. After starring in the big wins over Benetton and Zebre Parma, they were invited to train with the Springboks, and Moyo went on to make his Test debut in the 43-0 win v Wales in Durban. Rassie Erasmus has praised Moyo for his game management and temperament – and the Sharks will need both.

Coaches’ box

Pietersen coached Sharks at Currie Cup level before taking charge of the URC side this year. His decision to back younger players has been lauded. Attack coach Scott Mathie, who won two MLR titles with New England Free Jacks, is a recent addition from Edinburgh and is highly rated.

Sharks 2026-27 prediction

The Sharks should do enough to finish in the top seven and regain their Champions Cup status.

Sharks 2026-27 odds

25-1

Vital statistic

The Sharks won a table-topping 50 scrum penalties last season – and now they’ve signed Thomas du Toit!

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Sharks signings

Thomas du Toit (Bath Rugby)

Stephan Lewies (Quins)

Ivan van Zyl (Saracens)

Nemo Roelofse (Perpignan)

Gianni Lombard (Lions)

Darrien Landsberg (Lions)

Esethu Mnebelele (Bulls)

Donavan Don (SA Sevens)

Murray Koster (Red Dolphins)

Dominic Besag (unattached)

Sharks departures

Siya Kolisi (Stormers)

Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers)

Aphelele Fassi (Toshiba Brave Lupus)

Le Roux Malan (Cardiff)

Jean Smith (Benetton)

Hakeem Kunene (Bulls)

Mawande Mdanda (Bulls)

Luke Giliomee (Bulls)

Marvin Orie (released)

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