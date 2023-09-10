Wales forward Jac Morgan’s kick sets up crucial Rees-Zammit try

The captain took matters into his own hands (or feet?)

Wales flanker Jac Morgan’s kick helped his side score a very timely and crucial try through Louis Rees-Zammit against Fiji.

The captain showed off his all-round skillset in some style to put in a great cross-field kick towards the right wing where speedster Rees-Zammit was waiting.

Morgan must have been watching the Rugby World Cup opener on Friday night between France and New Zealand when Ardie Savea showed off his footballing skills on two occasions. The first of which was a wonderful left-footed chip over the top of the French defensive line.

Although Morgan’s kick did not go straight to his intended target, it was not collected cleanly by the Fijian defence, Vinaya Habosi spilling the ball and caused enough havoc to allow Gloucester flyer Rees-Zammit to jump in and dive over in the corner.

Before the kick, Wales had done incredibly well to keep the ball alive. Nick Tompkins, who impressed all night in Bordeaux, scythed through the Fiji defence before finding Josh Adams who charged down the wing before switching with Liam Williams.

Williams lobbed the ball in-field to keep it from going out and it fell back to Adams and then Will Rowlands. The resulting ruck saw scrum-half Gareth Davies find his captain at first receiver and he showed great composure to put boot to ball in the red zone.

Morgan did have the added benefit of knowing he was playing with a penalty advantage after referee Matt Carley adjudged there to have been a deliberate knock-on in the build-up.

Rees-Zammit’s try in the 48th minute took the score to 25-14, Dan Biggar converting excellently from the touchline.

