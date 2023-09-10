Watch Fiji stun Wales with sensational try from deep inside own half

The Flying Fijians showed off all their flair in Bordeaux on Sunday night

Fiji responded to going 8-0 down against Wales by unleashing their finest flair to strike twice in two minutes. Just like he had done in 2019, Josh Adams crossed for Wales but Fiji rallied in sensational style as captain Waisea Nayacalevu scooped up the bouncing ball and burst through several attempted tackles to score.

Things got even better for the Flying Fijians when they started a move with a scrum on their own ten-metre line before Nayacalevu made inroads again before offloading acrobatically to former Bristol Bears man Semi Radradra who went steaming into Welsh territory.

Radradra escaped the despairing clutches of Wales captain Jac Morgan before Liam Williams tackled him just inside the 22 but the powerful inside centre managed to offload to the onrushing flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu who could not be caught and put the finishing touches on an end-to-end score.

That finish put Fiji 14-8 up, however the lead was short lived after a period of sustained Wales pressure in the 22 ended with George North, at his fourth World Cup, jinking under the posts to help regain the lead for Warren Gatland’s men.

The topsy turvy nature of the Pool C clash continued and it looked like Fiji had gone ahead again through prop Eroni Mawi but the TMO decided he did not “press” the ball down on the try line after diving over from a ruck.

Referee Matt Carley warned both teams about their conduct, even telling Wales skipper Morgan that he did not want to see his players motioning for the TMO to be called. That came after a high tackle on Gareth Davies by Fiji wing Selesitino Ravutaumada which was punished with a penalty and eventually led to the Wales scrum-half departing for an HIA.

