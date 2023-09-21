Wales v Australia predictions: Wallabies fight to stay alive at World Cup

Eddie Jones's side could see their campaign end early with defeat in Lyon

It’s do or die for Australia in Pool C as they take on Wales in Lyon on Sunday night. Here are our Wales v Australia predictions.

The Wallabies must win to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals, having lost to Fiji in Saint-Étienne last time out. While Wales can really tighten their group on Pool C with a victory.

Read more: Fiji stun Australia with first win in 69 years

Wales v Australia predictions

Alan Dymock: Wales by six points. More pragmatic game management and Jac Morgan going berserk will be enough for Wales to beat the Wallabies who will get caught trying to play too much through the middle but beware Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Josh Graham: Australia by one. Eddie Jones has a proven World Cup track record but everything is on the line here. I think the last-chance saloon vibe might be enough to carry them through but it’s going to be mighty close. Injuries are against them but Jones would love nothing more than to prove everyone wrong. Tate McDermott’s return could prove crucial.

Kick Off Time 8pm BST – 9pm Local –Sunday 24th September

TV Channel ITV1 (UK) – How To Watch The Rugby World Cup

Venue: Parc Olimpique Lyonnais

Capacity: 59,186

Fun Fact: A Ligue Magnus ice hockey game between Lyon and Grenoble held at the Parc Olimpique Lyonnais on 30 December 2016 holds the all-time record for an ice hockey match held in France – with 25,142 in the stadium that day.

Wales form

Beat Portugal

Beat Fiji

Lost to South Africa

Lost to England

Beat England

Australia form

Lost to Fiji

Beat Georgia

Lost to France

Lost to New Zealand

Lost to New Zealand

WALES v AUSTRALIA head-to-head results

Wales have won three of their last four Test matches against Australia which is as many as in their previous 30 combined. 15 of the last 16 games between the two have been decided by nine points or fewer.

Wales v Australia team news

We will update the team news here once it has been officially announced.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.