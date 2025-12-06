The English champions start their bid to improve on last year’s Challenge Cup victory

Watch Bath Rugby v Munster as the English champions host one of the standout teams in this season’s United Rugby Championship.

Rugby World’s in-depth guide brings you all the information you need on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Bath v Munster online or on TV – including a free option for viewers in the United States. We’ll also explain how you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services if you’re travelling overseas this weekend.

Bath Rugby v Munster: Key information

Stream Bath v Munster for free in the US

FloRugby is spreading a bit of festive cheer this weekend by making every match of the first round of Champions Cup fixtures available for free on its YouTube channel. That means you can enjoy Bath v Munster without paying a penny on Saturday, but do note that coverage is geo-restricted to the USA and Canada. The match kicks off at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

The paid-for version of FloRugby (also the US home of PREM Rugby) has the rights to the rest of this season’s matches. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, though you can save money by grabbing an annual deal for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month and also gives you access to other channels on the FloSports network).

Going to be away from home this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas. Cast your eyes downwards to find out more.

How to watch Bath v Munster from anywhere

Rugby fans travelling overseas right now have no need to worry about missing out on all this weekend’s Investec Champions Cup fun. Although geo-blocking restrictions can get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re away from home, a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to take your favourite sporting action with you. How can a VPN help? These neat pieces of software have the ability to change your IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet to appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even when your actual TV is thousands of miles away at home. There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is the best you can buy, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Still undecided? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal ahead of Christmas.

Bath v Munster live streams in the UK

There’s plenty of reasons for rugby fans to sign up for a Premier Sports subscription, including the European Challenge Cup, the URC, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby, Japan Rugby One and – of course – the European Rugby Champions Cup. It’s the place to go for Bath v Munster live stream on Saturday night – coverage starts at 7.40pm GMT on Premier Sports 1 ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.

A standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front. This works on the app and a variety of devices.

You can also watch Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Watch Bath v Munster in Ireland

Munster fans who haven’t made the trip to Bath can enjoy Bath v Munster on Premier Sports Ireland.

If you’re an existing Sky Sports customer, you can add to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Premier Sports is also available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media (check their website for details).

Stream Bath v Munster in South Africa

Munster have been one of the Stormers biggest rivals in the URC this season, and you can see how they fare against the English champions. Bath v Munster live streams are available with a subscription to SuperSport, via DStv or streaming. Kick-off is 10.00pm SAST on Saturday night.

How to watch Bath v Munster around the world

In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV should be your destination for Bath v Munster live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

