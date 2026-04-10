The top two sides in the Gallagher PREM meet under the Friday night lights for a place in the Champions Cup semi-finals

Watch Bath v Northampton Saints as the two pace-setters in this season’s Gallagher PREM meet for a place in the European Champions Cup semi-finals.

With just a single point separating these two English giants in the domestic league table, this game is almost impossible to call. While Bath have home advantage, that didn’t matter in December when a second string Saints side triumphed 41-21 at the Rec. Both teams also have recent European pedigree, with Bath winning last season’s Challenge Cup and Northampton reaching the final before losing to Bordeaux Bègles at the Principality Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, team bosses Johann van Graan and Phil Dowson have named sides packed with internationals as they fight to prolong their European adventures – neither side will be worrying about winning about the PREM when the match kicks off on Friday night.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Bath v Northampton Saints, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual live streams from overseas.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the team line-ups for this eagerly anticipated clash.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Bath v Northampton Saints: Key information

Stream Bath v Northampton Saints in the UK

Premier Sports has the UK rights to this all-England clash.

The pre-match build-up for Bath v Northampton Saints starts on Premier Sports 2 at 7.30pm BST on Friday evening, just ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.

The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £17.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £12.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £130 (£10.83 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Another option is a standalone streaming subscription to Premier Sports. These are available across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year if you pay up front.

As well as giving you access to all 63 matches of this season’s European Champions Cup, a Premier Sports subscription also includes the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

How to watch Bath v Northampton Saints from anywhere

Being outside your home country right now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the first game in an epic weekend of Champions Cup rugby action. A good VPN allows you to take your favourite TV on your travels, sidestepping geo-restrictions by changing your IP address – in other words, you can watch your usual Bath v Northampton Saints live streams as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Other places to watch Bath v Northampton Saints

United States: FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season, including Bath v Northampton Saints. The match gets underway at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT on Friday afternoon. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month).

FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season, including Bath v Northampton Saints. The match gets underway at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT on Friday afternoon. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month). South Africa: There may be no South African sides left in the competition, but you’ll still want to tune in to SuperSport for Bath v Northampton Saints live streams. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. This game kicks off at 9.00pm SAST on Friday night.

There may be no South African sides left in the competition, but you’ll still want to tune in to for Bath v Northampton Saints live streams. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. This game kicks off at 9.00pm SAST on Friday night. Ireland: As in the UK, Premier Sports is the home of Bath v Northampton Saints live streams in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – but be aware that prices vary by provider.

As in the UK, Premier Sports is the home of Bath v Northampton Saints live streams in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – but be aware that prices vary by provider. France: Subscription service beIN Sports is the destination for Bath v Northampton Saints if you’re based in France.

Subscription service is the destination for Bath v Northampton Saints if you’re based in France. Around the world: In countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place (including Australia, New Zealand and Italy), EPCR TV is the place to go for Bath v Saints live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

Bath v Northampton Saints line-ups and officials

Bath Rugby

15. Tom de Glanville

14. Henry Arundell

13. Ollie Lawrence

12. Cameron Redpath

11. Will Muir

10. Finn Russell

9. Ben Spencer (captain)

1. Beno Obano

2. Tom Dunn

3. Vilikesa Sela

4. Quinn Roux

5. Charlie Ewels

6. Guy Pepper

7. Sam Underhill

8. Miles Reid

Replacements:

16. Kepueli Tuipulotu

17. François van Wyk

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Ross Molony

20. Ted Hill

21. Bernard van der Linde

22. Santi Carreras

23. Alfie Barbeary

Northampton Saints

15. George Furbank (captain)

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Rory Hutchinson

12. Fraser Dingwall

11. Ollie Sleightholme

10. Fin Smith

9. Archie McParland

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Cleopas Kundiona

4. Tom Lockett

5. JJ van der Mescht

6. Josh Kemeny

7. Tom Pearson

8. Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Craig Wright

17. Emmanuel Iyogun

18. Elliot Millar Mills

19. Ed Prowse

20. Callum Chick

21. Alex Mitchell

22. Tom Litchfield

23. George Hendy

Andrew Brace of Ireland is the referee, assisted by Eoghan Cross (Ireland) and Ben Breakspear (Wales). Olly Hodges (Ireland) is the TMO.

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