The top two sides in the Gallagher PREM meet under the Friday night lights for a place in the Champions Cup semi-finals
Watch Bath v Northampton Saints as the two pace-setters in this season’s Gallagher PREM meet for a place in the European Champions Cup semi-finals.
With just a single point separating these two English giants in the domestic league table, this game is almost impossible to call. While Bath have home advantage, that didn’t matter in December when a second string Saints side triumphed 41-21 at the Rec. Both teams also have recent European pedigree, with Bath winning last season’s Challenge Cup and Northampton reaching the final before losing to Bordeaux Bègles at the Principality Stadium.
Unsurprisingly, team bosses Johann van Graan and Phil Dowson have named sides packed with internationals as they fight to prolong their European adventures – neither side will be worrying about winning about the PREM when the match kicks off on Friday night.
Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch Bath v Northampton Saints, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual live streams from overseas.
Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the team line-ups for this eagerly anticipated clash.
Watch Bath v Northampton Saints: Key information
– Date: Friday 10 April, 2026
– Venue: The Rec, Bath
– Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST (local) / 9.00pm CET / 3.00pm EDT
– Live streams: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland) / FloRugby (US) / SuperSport (South Africa) / EPCR TV (around the world)
– Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to access your usual stream from abroad
Stream Bath v Northampton Saints in the UK
Premier Sports has the UK rights to this all-England clash.
The pre-match build-up for Bath v Northampton Saints starts on Premier Sports 2 at 7.30pm BST on Friday evening, just ahead of the 8.00pm kick-off.
The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £17.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £12.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £130 (£10.83 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.
Another option is a standalone streaming subscription to Premier Sports. These are available across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year if you pay up front.
As well as giving you access to all 63 matches of this season’s European Champions Cup, a Premier Sports subscription also includes the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.
How to watch Bath v Northampton Saints from anywhere
Being outside your home country right now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the first game in an epic weekend of Champions Cup rugby action. A good VPN allows you to take your favourite TV on your travels, sidestepping geo-restrictions by changing your IP address – in other words, you can watch your usual Bath v Northampton Saints live streams as if you were sitting on your sofa back home.
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Other places to watch Bath v Northampton Saints
- United States: FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season, including Bath v Northampton Saints. The match gets underway at 3.00pm EDT / 12.00pm PDT on Friday afternoon. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month).
- South Africa: There may be no South African sides left in the competition, but you’ll still want to tune in to SuperSport for Bath v Northampton Saints live streams. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. This game kicks off at 9.00pm SAST on Friday night.
- Ireland: As in the UK, Premier Sports is the home of Bath v Northampton Saints live streams in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – but be aware that prices vary by provider.
- France: Subscription service beIN Sports is the destination for Bath v Northampton Saints if you’re based in France.
- Around the world: In countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place (including Australia, New Zealand and Italy), EPCR TV is the place to go for Bath v Saints live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.
Bath v Northampton Saints line-ups and officials
Bath Rugby
15. Tom de Glanville
14. Henry Arundell
13. Ollie Lawrence
12. Cameron Redpath
11. Will Muir
10. Finn Russell
9. Ben Spencer (captain)
1. Beno Obano
2. Tom Dunn
3. Vilikesa Sela
4. Quinn Roux
5. Charlie Ewels
6. Guy Pepper
7. Sam Underhill
8. Miles Reid
Replacements:
16. Kepueli Tuipulotu
17. François van Wyk
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Ross Molony
20. Ted Hill
21. Bernard van der Linde
22. Santi Carreras
23. Alfie Barbeary
Northampton Saints
15. George Furbank (captain)
14. Tommy Freeman
13. Rory Hutchinson
12. Fraser Dingwall
11. Ollie Sleightholme
10. Fin Smith
9. Archie McParland
1. Danilo Fischetti
2. Curtis Langdon
3. Cleopas Kundiona
4. Tom Lockett
5. JJ van der Mescht
6. Josh Kemeny
7. Tom Pearson
8. Henry Pollock
Replacements:
16. Craig Wright
17. Emmanuel Iyogun
18. Elliot Millar Mills
19. Ed Prowse
20. Callum Chick
21. Alex Mitchell
22. Tom Litchfield
23. George Hendy
Andrew Brace of Ireland is the referee, assisted by Eoghan Cross (Ireland) and Ben Breakspear (Wales). Olly Hodges (Ireland) is the TMO.
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