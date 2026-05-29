Can Bath get a step closer to securing a home play-off semi-final in this West Country derby?

Watch Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby as the two fierce West Country rivals meet in the penultimate round of this season’s Gallagher PREM 2025-26.

These two sides with play-off aspirations should get the weekend off to an intriguing start at Ashton Gate. Having dropped off the pace in recent weeks, Bristol Bears need a win to keep their narrow hopes of a play-off berth alive. Pat Lam’s men know what it takes to beat the side from the other end of the A4, however – although they lost to Bath at the Rec in October, Pat Lam’s team beat today’s opponents in both of last season’s regular league fixtures.

Reigning champions Bath, meanwhile, are guaranteed of a place in the last four, but could do with a win to help them clinch a home semi-final – especially as they face third-placed Leicester Tigers on the final day of the regular season. Head coach Johann van Graan clearly has one eye on that game, with star playmaker Finn Russell taking this week off.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live stream if you’re away from home this weekend. We’ve also got details of a free viewing option in France.

You’ll find team line-ups at the bottom of the page.

Key information

– Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby date: Friday 29 May 2026 – Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby kick-off time: 7.45pm BST (local) / 2.45pm EDT / 8.45pm SAST / 4.45am AEST (Saturday) – Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby FREE stream: Janusport Twitch / YouTube (France) – Other Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby streams: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), FloRugby (US), Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby from anywhere

Being overseas right now doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the penultimate weekend of Gallagher PREM matches. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream your usual Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live stream as if you were back at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its table-topping ability to unblock streaming services, as well as its top-notch security features. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

🔥 Get up to 75% off

➕ 30-day money-back guarantee

🥇 World’s best VPN service View Deal

Watch Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby for FREE in France

France’s new PREM Rugby rights holder, Janusport, is showing selected matches for FREE on its Twitch and YouTube channels for the rest of the season.

This weekend the streamer has picked this hotly anticipated Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live stream. The coverage features in-vision French commentary, and gets underway at 8.45pm CET.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live stream as if you were back home. Read on to find out more.

Stream Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby in the UK and Ireland

UK-based fans can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports – and Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby is no exception.

The match is available on TNT Sports 2 tonight, with coverage starting at 7.00pm BST ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

The HBO Max platform is the streaming home of PREM Rugby, and the place to go for a Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live stream. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports on Discovery+ can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch games on HBO Max.

UK viewers can also sign up to TNT Sports through your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.

TNT Sports also holds the Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

More streaming options for Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby

United States: US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month.

US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. Australia: Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning, so set that alarm clock now.

Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning, so set that alarm clock now. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby live streams in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 6.45am NZST.

Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby teams

Bristol Bears

Noah Heward, Louis Rees-Zammit, Matias Moroni, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Kalaveti Ravouvou, AJ McGinty, Harry Randall; Ellis Genge, Henry Thacker, George Kloska, James Dun, Joe Batley, Joe Owen, Fitz Harding (captain), Santiago Grondona

Replacements:

Thomas Gwilliam, Jake Woolmore, Max Lahiff, Jimmy Halliwell, George Taylor, Kieran Marmion, Tom Jordan, Jack Bates

Bath Rugby

Santi Carreras, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Lawrence, Max Ojomoh, Henry Arundell, Ciaran Donoghue, Ben Spencer (captain); Beno Obano, Kepueli Tuipulotu, Thomas du Toit, Ted Hill, Charlie Ewels, Ethan Staddon, Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill

Replacements:

Dan Frost, François van Wyk, Vilikesa Sela, Ewan Richards, Josh Bayliss, Tom Carr-Smith, Cameron Redpath, Alfie Barbeary

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.