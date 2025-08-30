Wales battle for their tournament survival against an impressive Canada side

Watch Canada v Wales live streams as Sean Lynn’s Welsh side try to keep their Women’s Rugby World Cup dreams alive against one of the tournament favourites.

Saturday’s opening game could be make or break for Wales. Last weekend’s 38-8 defeat to Six Nations rivals Scotland left them needing a result if they’re going to stand any chance of making it through to the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, their opponents are a much-fancied Canada side ranked number two in the world, and who ran out 65-7 winners against Fiji in their first match of the tournament.

Wales head coach Lynn has made seven changes to his starting line-up. With co-captains Alex Callender and Kate Williams unavailable due to injury, flanker Bethan Lewis skippers the national side for the first time. Lynn’s also named a new-look front row, with Maisie Davies, Molly Reardon and Sisilia Tuipulotu getting the nod over Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones and Donna Rose.

Canada boss Kevin Rouet has also rung the changes, making six changes to his starting XV – five of them in the pack. But whatever the line-up, Wales know they’re in for a difficult afternoon, especially with Julia Schell – who scored six of Canada’s 11 tries against Fiji – starting at full-back.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Canada v Wales online, on TV and from anywhere – including free viewing options in the UK and Ireland. Scroll down to the end of the article for the team line-ups.

How to watch Canada v Wales: Key information

FREE Canada v Wales live streams in the UK

The BBC is going big on the home nations in this tournament. Not only will the Canada v Wales live stream be available on the free-to-use BBC iPlayer streaming service, you can also watch on terrestrial channel BBC Two. Coverage starts at 11.45am BST ahead of the midday kick-off in Manchester.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple registration to access the service. Don’t forget that you also require an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live television in the UK.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Brits abroad don’t have to worry about missing Wales’ crunch Pool B match, because a good VPN can help you watch your usual streaming service from anywhere. Keep reading to find out how.

Watch Canada v Wales from anywhere

If you’ve tried to stream your usual streaming services while travelling abroad, you’ve probably run into the inconvenience of geo-blocking – in other words, most platforms are restricted to the subscriber’s home country. There is a way to take your favourite television with you, however, and it’s called a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address. This smart tactic can make your tablet, smartphone or laptop appear back at home, even when you’re on the other side of the world. This means you can watch your favourite sporting action wherever you are. VPNs also have the added benefit of improving your internet security, which is great news when you’re using unfamiliar internet connections.

There are loads of VPNs out there but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is currently the best of the pack.

70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide, and we’re not going to argue. It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and also comes with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal Watch Canada v Wales FOR FREE in Ireland In Ireland free-to-air TV channel TG4 will be your destination to watch Canada v Wales. The match is available online on the TG4 Player, which requires a registration but no subscription or payment. Coverage starts at 11.50am IST, 10 minutes before kick-off. How to watch Canada v Wales in North America In Canada, all of Canada’s Women’s Rugby World Cup matches will be available live via TSN. Canada v Wales is no exception – you can watch on both TSN4 and TSN+. Subscriptions to TSN+ start from $8.00 per month or $80 per year. In the United States, every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup – including the Canada v Wales live stream – will be available on streaming platform Paramount+. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. If you’re in Canada or the US, watching this game will mean an early start – kick-off is 7.00am ET /4.00am PT on Saturday morning. Stream Canada v Wales in Australia You can watch Canada v Wales live streams ad-free on Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan plan. This’ll be a good game to watch before bed, as kick-off is 9.00pm AEST on Saturday night. Watch Canada v Wales in New Zealand

Canada’s thrashing of Fiji suggests they’re going to be one of the reigning champion Black Ferns’ main rivals to lift the World Cup, and Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch this tournament opener. Kick-off is at 11.00pm NZST on Saturday night.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Canada v Wales live streams in South Africa

SuperSport has the South African rights to Canada v Wales on Saturday. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch the game via DStv or streaming. Kick-off is at 1.00pm SAST.

Canada v Wales line-ups and officials

Canada

Julia Schell, Alysha Corrigan, Florence Symonds, Alex Tessier (captain), Asia Hogan-Rochester, Taylor Perry, Justine Pelletier; McKinley Hunt, Emily Tuttosi, DaLeaka Menin, Sophie de Goede, Tyson Beukeboom, Caroline Crossley, Karen Paquin, Gabrielle Senft

Replacements:

Lark Atkin-Davies, Kelsey Clifford, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Emily Scarratt, Emma Sing

Wales

Nel Metcalfe, Jasmine Joyce-Butchers, Carys Cox, Courtney Keight, Lisa Neumann, Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Maisie Davies, Molly Reardon, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Gwen Crabb, Bryonie King, Bethan Lewis (captain), Georgia Evans

Replacements:

Kelsey Jones, Gwenllian Pyrs, Jenni Scoble, Tilly Vucaj, Branwen Metcalfe, Seren Lockwood, Kayleigh Powell, Kerin Lake

Scotland’s Hollie Davidson is the referee for this must-win game for Wales, assisted by Aimee Barrett-Theron of New Zealand and Jess Ling of Australia. Ireland’s Leo Colgan is the TMO.

