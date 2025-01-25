The Welsh side look to continue their impressive start to the season

Watch Cardiff v Sharks live streams, as the South African side travel to Wales to take on the high-flying hosts. This guide will tell you where to find a live stream wherever you are in the world – including options to watch for free if you’re in the UK or New Zealand.

Welsh rugby hasn’t had a great time of it of late, with the Wales squad heading into the Six Nations on the back of 12 straight defeats, and no representation in this season’s European Champions Cup. Cardiff have been flying the flag in the United Rugby Championship, however, with wins over Zebre, Ulster and Welsh rivals the Dragons and the Scarlets propelling them to third place in the table.

Despite boasting a number of Springboks in their squad, the Sharks didn’t make it through to the knockout stages of the Champions Cup. But they’ve been much harder to beat in the URC, where impressive wins over the Stormers, Munster and Glasgow Warriors have carried them to fifth in the league – just four points behind Saturday’s opponents.

Read on to find out all the information you need to watch Cardiff v Sharks live streams this weekend, including broadcaster options around the world.

Cardiff v Sharks: key information

Watch a Cardiff v Sharks free live streams

Although many URC matches are only available on pay TV, there are also some Cardiff v Sharks free live streams available.

In the UK, Welsh-language broadcaster S4C is showing the match in its Clwb Rygbi show. S4c programmes are available to stream through the free BBC iPlayer, though you do need a valid UK TV Licence to tune in. If you don’t speak Welsh, you can watch the game with English subtitles.

In New Zealand, free sports streaming platform TVNZ+ has the rights to a number of URC matches – including Cardiff v Sharks. All you need to do is set up an account, but bear in mind that the stream is geo-restricted to New Zealand.

If you’re away from New Zealand at the moment, you can still tune in by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cardiff v Sharks from anywhere

If you want to watch Cardiff v Sharks coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Cardiff v Sharks live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Cardiff v Sharks on SuperSport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Cardiff v Sharks in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to every United Rugby Championship match in the UK, including Cardiff v Sharks.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual United Rugby Championship Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

See also: United Rugby Championship fixtures

Watch Cardiff v Sharks in Ireland

Irish rugby fans who want to watch Cardiff and Sharks in URC need action will need Premier Sports. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV, which usually costs €33.99 but is currently available for $17.00.

Watch a Cardiff v Sharks live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to this season’s United Rugby Championship and will host a Cardiff v Sharks live stream on Saturday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Watch Cardiff v Sharks in Canada

Sportsnet will be your destination for a Cardiff v Sharks live stream if you’re in Canada.

You’ll need the Premium subscription to watch the rugby, which costs $34.99 per month, or $20.83 a month if you commit to a full year.

Live stream Cardiff v Sharks from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Cardiff v Sharks. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this option is available in your region.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.