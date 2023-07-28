Watch Eddie Jones show acting chops in hilarious new adverts

Wallaby coach is the star of some new adverts

Australia coach Eddie Jones has shown off his best acting skills in some hilarious new adverts produced by the Wallabies to try and stir up support.

The former England coach has got off to a tough start on his return Down Under with defeats to South Africa and Argentina in his opening two Rugby Championship fixtures ahead of this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup clash at the MCG against the All Blacks.

Related: How to watch the Bledisloe Cup between Australia and New Zealand

However, he still appears to be in good spirits, at least that’s if you go by his latest foray into acting.

One clip depicts an Australian family home setting with the son opening the door to an at first unidentified individual who claims the Wallabies are going to win the World Cup. He relays the information to his dad who comes back with the fact that the Wallabies are No 7 in the world and France are playing at home.

Eventually the dad tells his son to tell the man at the door that the Wallbies “have absolutely no chance”. The camera then reveals that the door knocker is in fact Jones who replies: “Absolutely no chance, perfect.”

The son then enquires: “Who is this for?” To which Jones finishes by saying: “The Wallabies, we love proving people wrong.”

The fun doesn’t stop there, however, as another clip depicts Jones getting a shave in the barber shop. The barber questions him and says the Wallabies winning the whole thing is a big call.

Read more: Australia Rugby World Cup squad

He then proceeds to run through the strengths of the All Blacks, South Africa and France. But again Jones has the last say as on his way out of the shop.

The barber says: “So you blokes think you can win the whole thing?” To which Jones replies: “Mate, we are not going to France for the croissants.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.