Watch England v Argentina live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

England's opening Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Los Pumas takes place at Stade de Marseille

Pool D’s two star teams meet first up so there will be huge interest to watch an England v Argentina live stream this weekend. This article will tell you how to view the game wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

The Stade de Marseille showdown is the biggest in Pool D and kicks off at 8:00pm (BST) on Saturday 9 September. Whoever wins will take a big step towards reaching the quarter finals, so see below for all the details you need to tune in. If you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch England v Argentina FOR FREE from abroad via Express VPN.

England remain the only northern hemisphere team to lift rugby’s biggest prize, and have been Rugby World Cup runners up three times, but they enter this year’s tournament in poor form. Argentina have established themselves as one of the most formidable forces in the sport, and will fancy their chances of an opening round win after beating England at Twickenham in their most recent meeting.

So make sure you do not miss out on an England v Argentina live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch England v Argentina: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including England’s opener. Coverage gets underway at 7:15pm (BST) on ITV1, ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an England v Argentina live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s national broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch England v Argentina: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up starts at 8:00pm South Africa Standard Time, and the match kicks off at 9:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch England v Argentina: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. England v Argentina will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Coverage starts at 7:40pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off.

Watch England v Argentina: live stream from the USA

England v Argentina (kick-off 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch England v Argentina: live stream from Australia

Wallabies fans will have plenty of interest in the match as they could be facing one of these teams in a quarter-final clash. Aussie rugby fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia watch coverage from 4:53am on Sunday 10 September, with kick off at 5:00am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch England v Argentina: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time for a 7:00am kick-off on Sunday 10 September, and tune into Sky Sport NZ.

Watch England v Argentina: live stream from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. England v Argentina kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Watch England v Argentina: live stream from Asia

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an England v Argentina live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

England v Argentina: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 5:00am (AEST), Sunday 10 September

New Zealand: 7:00am (NZST), Sunday 10 September

France: 9:00pm

