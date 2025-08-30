The Red Roses head to Northampton looking to build on last weekend’s impressive victory against the United States

Watch England v Samoa as the Red Roses continue their bid to win a first Women’s Rugby World Cup since 2014.

Whether you’re viewing online or on TV, you’ll find all the information you need to watch England v Samoa live streams wherever you are on planet Earth. We also have information on how rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free. You’ll find a preview, team-line ups and officials at the end of the article.

How to watch England v Samoa: At a glance

FREE England v Samoa streams in the UK

You can watch a free England v Samoa live stream on BBC iPlayer, as well as terrestrial channel BBC Two. The pre-match build-up starts at 4.35pm BST, before the match gets underway at 5.00pm.

BBC iPlayer is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to access the service.

Don’t worry if you’re a UK resident travelling overseas this weekend. You can still watch the Red Roses in action with the help of a VPN. Read on to find out more.

Watch England v Samoa from anywhere

Geo-blocking means that you might not be able to watch your usual streaming services when you’re holidaying or working overseas. Luckily, there is a way to take your usual England v Samoa live stream with you on your travels. It’s called a VPN and it’s a useful addition to your vacation checklist.

The great thing about a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is that it allows you to change your laptop, smartphone or tablet’s IP address. This means your device can appear to be back in your home country, allowing you to tune into your favourite Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures from anywhere on the planet. Good VPNs can also improve your online security, which is great for peace of mind when you’re logging into an unfamiliar internet connection.

There are plenty of VPNs on the market but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is currently top of the world rankings.

70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide, and who are we to argue? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and also comes with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal Watch England v Samoa FOR FREE in Ireland Irish rugby fans also get to watch this Pool A clash for free, courtesy of the RTÉ Player – you can tune in through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. The match kicks off at 5.00pm IST. England v Samoa live streams in the United States As for every match of the tournament, England v Samoa live streams will be available on Paramount+ in the USA. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. Kick-off is at 12.00pm ET / 9.00am PT on Saturday Stream England v Samoa in Australia England v Samoa live streams are available ad-free on streaming service Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan. You’ll have to stay up late for this one, however, with the game getting underway at 2.00am AEST in the small hours of Sunday morning. Start brewing that coffee now! How to watch England v Samoa in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to England v Samoa. Black Ferns fans will want to keep an eye on their biggest rivals, the Red Roses, but you’ll need to set your alarm clock because the game kicks off at 4.00am NZST on Sunday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

England v Samoa match preview

England cruised to victory in the first match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the number one side in the world proving too much for Ilona Maher’s United States team. The Red Roses ultimately ran out 69-7 winners, scoring 11 tries with world player of the year Ellie Kildunne named player of the match. The tournament favourites will still feel they have areas to improve, however, and head coach John Mitchell has shaken things up by naming a very different team for their second Pool B clash.

In fact, he’s made 13 changes to the starting line-up with just centre Megan Jones and wing Jess Breach keeping their places in the XV. This does not have the feel of a second-string side, however, the Red Roses’ possessing such strength in depth that there should be little perceivable drop in quality – especially with some big names on the bench. With a knee injury ruling out captain Zoe Aldcroft for the rest of the pool stage, fellow flanker Marlie Packer is given the armband at Franklin’s Gardens.

The semi-professionals of Samoa were on the receiving end of a 73-0 thrashing by Australia in their opening game, and head coach Ramsey Tomokino (who’s made seven changes to his starting XV, one of them positional) has described the game as a “mission impossible” for his players. “For me, the biggest game for us was Australia,” he said. “That was a game that could have changed the trajectory of our World Cup. We fell short there. We’ve still got something to chase. You never know this weekend, we could cause the upset of the year, but it’s going to be tough.”

England v Samoa line-ups and officials

England

Emma Sing, Jess Breach, Megan Jones, Jade Shekells, Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Helena Rowland, Lucy Packer; Kelsey Clifford, Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Bern, Lilli Ives Campion, Rosie Galligan, Abi Burton, Marlie Packer (captain), Maddie Feaunati

Replacements:

May Campbell, Mackenzie Carson, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Sadia Kabeya, Natasha Hunt, Zoe Harrison, Ellie Kildunne

Samoa

Karla Wright-Akeli, Davina Lasini, Keilamarita Pouri-Lane, Fa’asua Makisi, Linda Fiafia, Harmony Vatau, Ana Afuie; Denise Aiolupotea, Faith Nonutunu, Glory Aiono, Christabelle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Demielle Onesemo-Tuilaepa, Utumalama Atonio, Sui Pauaraisa (captain), Nina Foaese

Replacements:

Lulu Leuta, Ti Tauasosi, Tori Iosefo, Ana-Lise Sio, Madisen-Jade Jamie Iva, Saelua Leaula, Taytana Pati Ah-Cheung, Michelle Curry

New Zealander Maggie Cogger-Orr takes charge of the match, assisted by Clara Munarini of Italy and Amber Stamp-Sunstan of Wales. The TMO is Italy’s Matteo Liperini.

