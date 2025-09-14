The Six Nations rivals battle it out in Bristol for a place in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

Watch England v Scotland as two fierce local rivals clash in the last of this weekend’s Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

This guide features all the information you’ll need to watch England v Scotland online, on TV and from anywhere, including details of how rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free. You’ll find a match preview, team-line ups and officials at the end of the article.

How to watch England v Scotland: At a glance

FREE England v Scotland stream in the UK

You can watch a free England v Scotland live stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The game will also be live on terrestrial channel BBC One. Kick-off is at 4.00pm BST on Sunday afternoon, with the build-up starting at 3.30pm.

BBC iPlayer is free to use but you also need to complete a simple registration to access the service. Remember that, by law, you also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Don’t worry if you’re a UK resident travelling overseas during the big match. A VPN can help you watch the game as if you were back at home in your living room. You’ll find details below.

Stream England v Scotland from anywhere

Geo-blocking means that you might not be able to watch your usual streaming services if you’re away from home right now. Luckily, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can come to the rescue.

These handy pieces of software allow you to change the IP address on your laptop, smartphone or tablet. The result? Your device can appear to be back in your home country, allowing you to tune into Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures even if you’re in another country. Good VPNs can also improve your online security, which is good to know when you’re logging on via an unfamiliar internet connection.

There are plenty of VPNs on the market but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide believe NordVPN is currently top of the world rankings.

Watch England v Scotland for FREE in Ireland

Irish rugby fans also get to watch the last of the quarter-finals for free, courtesy of the RTÉ Player – you can tune in through the app or the in-browser player. No sign-up is required.

Kick-off is at 4.00pm IST on Sunday afternoon.

Stream England v Scotland in the United States Ilona Maher and the rest of the USA team may have exited the tournament but you can still watch an England v Scotland live stream on Paramount+ in the USA. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. Kick-off is at 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT on Sunday morning. How to watch in South Africa SuperSport has the South African rights to the Women’s Rugby World Cup. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch England v Scotland via DStv or streaming. The game gets underway at 5.o0pm SAST on Sunday evening. England v Scotland live streams in Australia England v Scotland live streams are available ad-free on streaming service Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. The game gets underway at 1.00am AEST early on Monday morning, so it’s going to be a very late night. How to watch England v Scotland in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to England v Scotland but you’ll need to set your alarm clock because the game kicks off at 3.00am NZST on Monday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

England v Scotland match preview

The final 47-7 scoreline may have suggested a comfortable victory, but the Red Roses were made to work for their win against Australia last weekend. That probably wasn‘t a bad thing for the tournament favourites, who’ve now been given a proper run-out before heading into the knockout stages.

Head coach John Mitchell has once again made use of the strongest squad in the tournament, making several changes from the Wallaroos game. He’ll be happy to welcome back captain Zoe Aldcroft at blindside flanker, while Helena Rowland comes in for world player of the year Ellie Kildunne (who suffered a concussion last weekend) at full-back. Holly Aitchison, who came on as a replacement in the final pool match, makes her first start of the World Cup at fly-half.

Scotland lost their last match 40-19 to a much-fancied Canada side, but were unlucky not to score more. They were also impressive in their victories against Wales and Fiji, and – whatever happens on Saturday – will regard this as a successful tournament. Even so, they’ll be desperate to get one over their rivals from south of the border, though history is not on their side – England have won 32 out of 34 matches between the sides, with Scotland’s last victory coming in 1999.

Head coach Bryan Easson has made two changes to last week’s starting XV. Jade Konkel makes her first start of the tournament at number 8, while Christine Belisle comes in at tighthead.

England v Scotland line-ups and officials

England

Helena Rowland, Jess Breach, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Abby Dow, Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Kelsey Clifford, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Morwenna Talling, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Aldcroft (captain), Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews

Replacements:

Lark Atkin-Davies, Mackenzie Carrson, Sarah Bern, Abbie Ward, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Zoe Harrison, Emma Sing

Scotland

Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Leia Brebner-Holden; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Evie Gallagher, Jade Konkel

Replacements:

Elis Martin, Molly Wright, Molly Poolman, Eva Donaldson, Rachel McLachlan, Alex Stewart, Caity Mattinson, Evie Willis

The referee for Red Roses v Wallaroos is Aurélie Groizeleau of France. She’s assisted by Precious Pazani of Zimbabwe and Amelia Luciano of the United States. South Africa’s Quinton Immelman is the TMO.

