Watch Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears on Sunday January 12 as US sensation Ilona Maher makes her full debut in the starting line-up, with all the information here on live streams, TV channels, and how to watch wherever you are in the world.

Maher, the US mega-star, has taken the rugby world by storm after making the trip across the Atlantic at the turn of the year, trading US Sevens for English 15s ahead of the Rugby World Cup. She made her first appearance for the Bristol Bears last weekend, coming on as a substitute against Gloucester-Hartpury, a game that had to be moved to a new stadium such was the sudden demand for tickets.

Maher will now make her first start for the Bears on Sunday January 12 as they travel to local rivals Exeter Chiefs. After being well beaten by Gloucester, the Bears sit fifth in the Premiership Women’s Rugby table, with Exeter in third, making this an important clash as the play-offs draw nearer.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

– Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

– Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 5pm SAST

– Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears free stream: RugbyPass TV (geo-restricted)

– Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears pay streams: Discovery+ (UK) | The Rugby Network (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears free live stream

There is a Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears free live stream for Ilona Maher’s full debut in Premiership Women’s Rugby, courtesy of RugbyPass TV.

Owned by World Rugby, RugbyPass TV is a free streaming service that broadcasts select games and doesn’t require a subscription.

Coverage is, however, geo-restricted, so will only work in certain territories, and not in regions that has a dedicated broadcaster. That means it will be blocked in the host country of the UK and Ilona Maher’s native USA. Visit RugbyPass TV to check if the stream is available where you are.

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears from anywhere

Abroad right now? Fear not, you can still watch your usual stream outside your home country thanks to a handy piece of software called a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – can set your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in another country, bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking the streaming services you usually use back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to watch your usual rugby streams on the move, all with an added boost to your internet security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider. It comes at a huge discount right now, with a money-back guarantee.

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears in the UK

TNT Sports and Discovery+ are the broadcasters for Premiership Women’s Rugby in the UK and will show Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears on TV and online.

TNT Sports 1 is the TV channel that comes with pay-TV packages (prices vary by provider), while Discovery+ is the streaming platform that’s home to all of TNT Sports’ coverage. You’ll need the Premium subscription to Discovery+, which costs £30.99 per month.

Coverage of Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears on TNT sports 1 and Discovery+ starts at 2.30pm GMT, half an hour ahead of kick-off.

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears in the US

Fans in the US can watch their national treasure Ilona Maher in action, with Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears to be broadcast on The Rugby Network.

Subscriptions to The Rugby Network start from $6.99 per month, with a reduction in the rate if you take out an annual pass at $59.99.

Last week’s debut for Ilona Maher came very early for fans in the US, but her first time in the starting line-up comes at a more palatable 10am ET or 7am PT, so there should be plenty of interest in tuning in.

