How to watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse: Live stream the last Champions Cup match of the weekend

The second weekend of European Champions Cup action concludes in Devon

The second weekend of European Rugby Champions Cup action comes to a close as the reigning champions take a trip to Devon. Here’s how to watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse live streams wherever you are on Sunday – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream from abroad.

– Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT, Sunday 15 December – Watch in the UK: Premier Sports – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This season hasn’t been going well for the 2020 champions, as Exeter Chiefs have lost all seven Premiership games so far, as well as their opening European game against the Sharks. A visit from Toulouse is arguably the last thing they need right now, especially as the visitors can call on world-class talents like Thomas Ramos, Romain Ntamack and talismanic captain Antoine Dupont. Expect a very long afternoon for the hosts at Sandy Park.

Read on to find out all the information you need to watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse live streams on Sunday, including broadcaster options around the world. You can look back on both sides’ previous tournament victories in European Champions Cup winners, and – with attentions returning to domestic matters next weekend – check out our guide to watching the Gallagher Premiership.

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse live streams in the UK

TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) has ended its long association with the European Champions Cup. The new rights holder in the UK is Premier Sports, who’ll air all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Sunday evening.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

At present, no free UK broadcaster is confirmed for any European Rugby Champions Cup games in the 2024/25 season.

If you’re a UK resident away from home but want your usual European Rugby Champions Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse live streams from outside your country

If you want to watch Investec Champions Cup coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Live stream Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse in South Africa

Sharks, Stormers and Bulls fans will want to check out two of the South African sides’ rivals for this season’s title – especially as Toulouse are the reigning champions and expected to go deep again. Subscription service SuperSport holds the rights to air selected games in the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup, including Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse. Kick off is at 7.30pm SAST on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse via DStv or stream.

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse in Ireland

As in the UK, every game of this year’s tournament will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the service through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform. Kick-off for Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse is at 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Sunday.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Watch Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse in France

In France, Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse is available on subscription service beIN Sports. Kick-off is at 6.30pm CET on Sunday evening.

Live stream Exeter Chiefs v Toulouse from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.