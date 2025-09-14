The fourth and fifth best teams in the world rankings face off in Exeter.

Watch France v Ireland in what – if the world rankings are to be believed – could be the hardest to call of all the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

– Date: Sunday 14 September, 2025

– Kick-off time: 1.00pm BST (local) / 8.00am ET / 10.00pm AEST

– FREE STREAMS: BBC iPlayer (UK), RTÉ Player (Ireland)

– Other TV channels: Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (South Africa)

– Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

France rarely looked troubled on their way to topping Pool D. While they missed out on a bonus point in their 24-0 win over Italy, they beat World Cup first-timers Brazil 84-5, and a quality South Africa team 57-10. They’re likely to face their biggest test yet on Sunday, however, as Ireland have lived up to their reputation as a rising force in international rugby. They followed up a 42-14 win over Japan with a 43-27 victory over Spain, and while they’d rather forget the 40-0 reverse against the Black Ferns, they still had their moments against one of the tournament favourites. On paper, at least, this game offers the best chance of an upset this weekend.

This in-depth guide explains where to watch Sunday’s game online or on TV wherever you are in the world – as well as details of how you can use a VPN to watch France v Ireland live streams if you’re away from home. Scroll down to the end of the article for the line-ups and officials.

Are there any free France v Ireland live streams?

Yes, there are several free options to watch France v Ireland live streams around the world, including:

United Kingdom: You can watch France v Ireland on both terrestrial channel BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The service is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration.

You can watch France v Ireland on both terrestrial channel BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The service is but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration. Ireland: Irish fans can watch their team’s quarter-final for free via RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. The game is also live on terrestrial channel RTÉ One.

UK or Ireland overseas on vacation this weekend? Don’t ruin your holiday by missing the big game. A good VPN can help you watch your TV subscription services as if you were back at home – keep reading to learn how it works.

Stream France v Ireland from anywhere

You’ve probably noticed that most of your usual TV streaming services don’t work when you’re abroad. This doesn’t have to get in the way of your sports viewing, however.

A handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you avoid these geo-restrictions by changing the IP address of your laptop, smartphone or tablet. The result? Your device can appear to be back in your home country, allowing you to tune into the Women’s Rugby World Cup action as if you were back home in front of your own telly.

Good VPNs are also a safe and convenient way to improve your online security.

There are lots of VPNs on the market but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide believe that NordVPN is currently number one on the market.

70% off + 3 months FREE

Over the course of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Rugby World readers can take advantage of an amazing NordVPN deal. Not only can you get a 70% discount on two-year plans but you get another three months thrown in for free. View Deal More streaming options for France v Ireland United States: Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available on Paramount+. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and a week-long free trial is available.

Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup is available on Paramount+. Prices start from $7.99 per month, and a week-long free trial is available. Australia: France v Ireland live streams are also available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan.

France v Ireland live streams are also available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. South Africa: SuperSport holds the Women’s Rugby World Cup rights in South Africa. You can watch France v Ireland via DStv or streaming.

SuperSport holds the Women’s Rugby World Cup rights in South Africa. You can watch France v Ireland via DStv or streaming. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ has the rights to France v Ireland live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99.

France v Ireland line-ups and officials

France



Morgane Bourgeois, Joanna Grisez, Marine Menager, Gaby Vernier, Kelly Arbey, Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Yllana Brosseau, Agathe Gerin, Rose Bernadou, Manae Feleu (captain), Madoussou Fall Raclot, Axelle Berthoumieu, Lea Champon, Charlotte Escudero

Replacements:

Manon Bigot, Annaelle Deshaye, Assia Khalfaoui, Hina Ikahehegi, Seraphine Okemba, Teani Feleu, Alexandra Chambon, Emilie Boulard

Ireland

Stacey Flood, Beibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee Leigh Costigan, Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang, Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (captain), Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

Cliodhna Moloney Macdonald, Ellena Perry, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Grace Moore, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Anna McGann

South African referee Aimee Barrett-Theron takes charge of this one, assisted by New Zealanders Maggie Cogger-Orr and Natarsha Ganley. Ian Tempest of England is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.