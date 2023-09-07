Watch France v New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The Rugby World Cup kicks off with an explosive Pool A encounter between Les Bleus and the All Blacks at Stade de France

Rugby fans across the globe will be eager to watch a France v New Zealand live stream as the 2023 Rugby World Cup gets underway – this article explains how you can tune in to this exciting encounter from wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and Sky Open in New Zealand.

The Rugby World Cup opener on Friday 8 September 8:15pm (BST) pits two of the tournament favourites against each other at Stade de France. Below we have all the information you need to live stream the game. If you’re watching the match from outside your county, you can use a VPN to watch France v New Zealand FOR FREE from abroad via Express VPN.

France, third in the World Rugby rankings, are short odds to lift their first Webb Ellis Cup, and have the benefit of home support. The All Blacks, meanwhile, tend to be among the favourites, having won the Rugby World Cup on three previous occasions.

So make sure you’ve got your France v New Zealand live stream details locked in ahead of Friday’s big match. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them, and you can scroll down to find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including this opening match. Coverage gets underway on ITV1 at 6:45pm BST, ahead of the 8:15pm kick-off.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a France v New Zealand: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from New Zealand

As is the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, Sky Sport NZ will be screening the All Blacks’ match against France. It’s also one of the six live matches available to watch FOR FREE via the Sky Open service.

The game kicks off at 7:15am New Zealand time on Saturday 9 October.

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up starts at 7:00pm South Africa Standard Time and the match kicks off at 9:15pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. This tournament opener will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Coverage starts at 6:45pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 8:15pm kick-off.

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream from the USA

France v New Zealand (kick-off 3:15pm ET, 12:15pm PT) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream from Australia

With their big rivals the All Blacks in action, there will be plenty of interest in France v New Zealand among Aussie rugby fans. Stan Sport is the place to go, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can tune in from 3:55am on Saturday 9 September, with kick off at 5:15am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:15pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. The opening match between France and New Zealand kicks off at 9:15pm in Italy.

Watch France v New Zealand: live stream from Asia

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a France v New Zealand live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

France v New Zealand: kick-off times

UK: 8:15pm

South Africa: 9:15pm

Ireland: 8:15pm

USA: 3:15pm (ET), 12:15pm (PT)

Australia: 5:15am (AEST), Saturday 9 September

New Zealand: 7:15am (NZST), Saturday 9 September

France: 9:15pm

