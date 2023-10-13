Rugby World Cup hosts France meet the reigning champion Springboks in Paris

Rugby World Cup quarter-finals do not come much bigger than this. The host nation and the defending champions meet in a colossal head-to-head. Strap yourselves in and make sure you’ve got all the details you need to watch a France v South Africa live stream. This article has all the information you need including how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de France is a fitting venue for this heavyweight collision with kick-off scheduled for 8:00pm (BST) on Sunday 15 October. Below you’ll find all the details you need to tune in – and remember that if you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch France v South Africa FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Roared on by their passionate home support, France have a massive obstacle to overcome if they are to stay on course and win their first-ever Rugby World Cup. However, the Springboks will be doing their best to ruin the party in Paris as they bid to defend the trophy they have won three times, for the first time.

So make sure your schedule is free on Sunday so you do not miss out on a France v South Africa live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch France v Springboks: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including coverage of France v South Africa with coverage getting underway at 7:15pm on ITV1 ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (BST).

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a France v South Africa live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch France v South Africa: live stream from South Africa

All eyes in South Africa will be on this massive test for the current chamions. If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets under way at 7:30pm ahead of a 9:00pm kick off South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch France v South Africa: live stream from New Zealand

As is the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, Sky Sport NZ will be screening this huge quarter-final. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to every match live and on demand.

Kick-off for France v South Africa is at 8:00am New Zealand time on Monday 16 October.

Watch France v Springboks: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

France v South Africa will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ 2 and it’s RTÉ Player. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm ahead of a 8:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch France v South Africa FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch France v South Africa: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, France v South Africa kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Sunday 15 October.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including England v Fiji, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch France v South Africa: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for France v South Africa is at 6:00am on Monday 16 October with coverage starting at 5:30am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch France v South Africa: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. France v Springboks kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

France v South Africa: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an France v South Africa live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

France v South Africa: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Monday 16 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Monday 16 October

France: 9:00pm

