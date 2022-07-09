Watch: Hamish Watson marks 50th cap with a try

The flanker scores in Scotland’s second Test win over the Pumas

Watch: Hamish Watson try on his 50th cap

Hamish Watson not only made a landmark appearance in Salta but his try helped Scotland level the series against Argentina with an 29-6 victory.

The openside flanker was winning his 50th Scotland cap in the second Test of this series and he made a telling impact in the win.

Shortly after the Pumas had gone in front for the first time, a second penalty making it 6-3 towards the end of the first half, Scotland opted to kick for the corner rather than the posts.

Blair Kinghorn found touch five metres out, Scotland set their maul and then Watson managed to burrow over from close range a couple of phases later.

Kinghorn couldn’t add the conversion but the Scots were able to hold off a late Argentina attack in that first period to go in ahead at the break.

Watson made a telling turnover in those closing minutes of the half and, along with Rory Darge, proved a real problem for the Pumas at the breakdown in a Player of the Match performance.

Bar the Watson try, it was a pretty lacklustre opening 40 minutes for the Scots. There were glimpses of promise – a Darcy Graham break a particular standout moment – but there were also a lot of errors and a lack of accuracy.

That changed in the second half. They had their second try two minutes after the break, Mark Bennett cutting a brilliant line to take a pass from Ben White and score under the posts.

Then, after Emiliano Boffelli was sin-binned following a series of offside infringements by the Pumas on their own line, Matt Fagerson got over from close range.

Sam Johnson scored Scotland’s fourth try in a similar manner to Bennett’s, taking the ball from Ali Price as he came from deep on an inside line following a five-metre lineout.

Argentina had periods when they were camped in Scotland’s 22 but they were unable to convert that pressure into points, either through their own errors or the strength of Scotland’s scrum, which won a couple of important penalties.

Guido Petti crossed but his try was ruled out for a forward pass earlier in the movement while Santiago Carreras lost the ball over the line as he was tackled by Darge, after doing all the hard work of jinking through the Scottish defence. It was a similar story for Boffelli, who had the ball stripped in a tackle on the line.

So this first-ever three-Test series between Argentina and Scotland will come down to next weekend’s final match.

