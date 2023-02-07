Watch: Inspiring Italy U20 speech that went viral

David Odiase's interview is currently the highest trending video on rugby Reddit

Italy U20 captain David Odiase gave an impassioned post-match interview that has gone viral after his side came within one point of France in round one of the 2023 U20 Six Nations championship.

Italy’s junior side and senior team have made great strides in recent times after years of poor results, both went down to strong France teams by narrow margins in their respective opening Six Nations games.

Check out the Oyonnax flanker’s thoughts on Italy’s progression in recent years and the threat they now pose on the world stage.

Odiase said: “We are sending a big message to the world of rugby that we are coming for all of you!

“We have been working hard, eating s*** a lot for the past years, and now the results are starting to come! It’s just the beginning of a long process!”

There were broken Italian hearts in Treviso on Friday as Andrea Bruniera failed to slot the winning conversion at the death, his side losing 28-27 to France, just two days before their senior colleagues came close to their own French upset.

The Azzurri ran in five tries to Les Bleus’ two in a thriller, but France kept the scoreboard ticking over with two penalty kicks and a penalty try after the break.

A trailing Italy took their chance in the 83rd minute with winger Matthias Douglas getting over the whitewash, but it wasn’t enough to change their fortunes after the extras were missed.

Like the senior team, Italy U20s have made progress in recent years. They have never won a Six Nations title but have won the Wooden Spoon seven times in the tournament’s 18-year history. But the junior side have fared better overall in their latest encounters.

In 2022, Italy U20s had their best year yet and finished fourth after claiming wins over Scotland, Wales and a hard-fought 6-0 victory over England. In the years prior, occasional wins saw them move between fifth and sixth.

The senior team hit their stride last year too when they produced shock upsets against Wales in the Six Nations and Australia in the autumn. Only last weekend the senior Azzurri came within striking distance of the defending Grand Slam champions France. With victory over Wales in 2022, the squad ended a 36-Test losing streak in the Six Nations.

The U20s pathway has evidently proved fruitful for Italy with current stars Ange Capuozzo, Paolo Garbisi and captain Michele Lamaro all playing for the U20s in previous tournaments.

