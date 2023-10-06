Watch Ireland v Scotland live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Stand by for one of the biggest matches of the tournament so far, as Pool B reaches an intriguing conclusion

So it all comes down to this. If Scotland can win with a bonus point and deny Ireland anything from this Pool B encounter, they will progress to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. That means you’ll want to watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream wherever you are. Luckily, this article contains details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

It’s fitting that a match of such importance should be staged at Stade de France, and this epic clash kicks 0ff at 8:00pm (BST) on Saturday 7 October. If you’re tuning in from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Ireland v Scotland FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Ireland have won all of their Rugby World Cup games so far, scoring more than 150 points in the process, but they’re still not certain of qualification in the super-competitive Pool B. Scotland have bounced back from an opening round loss to South Africa with two victories to remain in with a shot of overtaking their opponents, the number one side in the world.

Make sure you do not miss out on an Ireland v Scotland live stream when the match gets underway in Paris by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Ireland v Scotland: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including Ireland v Scotland. Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST) on Saturday 7 October with coverage starting on ITV1 at 7:15pm.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

Watch Ireland v Scotland: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Ireland v Scotland: live stream for FREE from Ireland

There’s no doubt this match is massive for Ireland as they go into their final pool stage game unbeaten but with everything still to play for.

In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

VMTV1 and Virgin Media Player will be showing Ireland’s final game in the pool stages. It kicks off at 8:00pm in Ireland, with the build-up getting underway at 7:00pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Ireland v Scotland FOR FREE from abroad.

Ireland v Scotland: live stream from South Africa

With the destiny of the Springboks affected by the result, there’s going to be keen interest in this game in South Africa. As with every game of the tournament, SuperSport has rights to the match. Kick-off is at 9:00pm, with build-up starting at 8:00pm on Saturday 7 October.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Ireland v Scotland: live stream from the USA

In the USA, Ireland v Scotland kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Saturday 7 October

The match will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

The match will also be available to view on NBC the following day. This delayed coverage starts at midday on Sunday 8 October.

Watch Ireland v Scotland: live stream from New Zealand

The All Blacks will be tuning into this one as they will be facing Ireland in the quarter-finals if they come out on top. Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch Ireland v Scotland on Sky Sport NZ.

A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches of the tournament live and on demand.

Kick-off for Ireland v Scotland is at 8:00am New Zealand time on Sunday 8 October.

Watch Ireland v Scotland: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for Ireland v Scotland is at 6:00am on Sunday 8 October, with coverage starting at 5:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Ireland v Scotland: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Ireland v Scotland kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Ireland v Scotland: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Ireland v Scotland live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Ireland v Scotland: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Sunday 8 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Sunday 8 October

France: 9:00pm

