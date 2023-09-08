Watch Italy v Namibia live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The second Rugby World Cup Pool A match takes place in Saint-Étienne on Saturday 9 September

There will be plenty of interest to watch an Italy v Namibia live stream to see who can put pressure on Pool A rivals France and New Zealand. This article will tell you how you can tune into the game wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade Geoffrey-Guichard in Saint-Étienne is hosting the game at 12:00pm (BST) on Saturday 9 September. Whoever wins will make an early leap above one of the two big dogs in the pool, so see below for all the details you need to tune in. If you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Italy v Namibia FOR FREE from abroad via Express VPN.

There’s a real buzz around the Italians who have former England squad call-up Paolo Odogwu firmly within their ranks, while Namibia will be seeking to end a 22-game losing streak and secure a first-ever Rugby World Cup win.

Make sure you do not miss out on an Italy v Namibia live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and you can scroll down for kick-off times where you are.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including Italy v Namibia with coverage getting underway on ITV1 at 11:30am (BST) on Saturday 9 September. Kick off is at midday.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Italy v Namibia live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s national broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up starts at 12:45pm South Africa Standard Time and the match kicks off at 1:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Rugby World Cup matches will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Italy v Namibia is also one of the games available on CNBC. Kick-off is at 7:00am (ET), 4:00am (PT).

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. Italy v Namibia will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Coverage starts at 11:30am (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 12:00pm kick-off.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans can watch the match on Stan Sport, as the streaming platform is showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can tune in from 8:45pm on Saturday 9 September, with kick-off at 9:00pm.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will have to stay up late and tune into Sky Sport NZ for an 11pm kick-off on Saturday 9 September.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 1:00pm French time on Saturday 9 September.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Italy’s Rugby World Cup opener kicks off at 1:00pm local time.

Watch Italy v Namibia: live stream from Asia

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Italy v Namibia live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Italy v Namibia: kick-off times

UK: 12:00pm

South Africa: 1:00pm

Ireland: 12:00pm

USA: 7:00am (ET), 4:00am (PT)

Australia: 9:00pm (AEST)

New Zealand: 11:00pm

France: 1:00pm

