Watch Japan v Chile live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Rugby World Cup newcomers Chile tackle Japan at Stade de Toulouse in Pool D

One of these teams will finish the weekend ahead of England or Argentina in Pool D, so there will be big interest to watch a Japan v Chile live stream. This article will tell you how to watch the Rugby World Cup game wherever you are, including how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Toulouse, home of Top 14 Champions Toulouse, is hosting the encounter on Sunday 10 September at 12pm (BST). We’ve got all the information you need to tune in, including details of how to watch from outside your country and how you can use a VPN to watch Japan v Chile FOR FREE from abroad via Express VPN.

Can Japan build on their strong showing on home soil four years ago when they defeated Ireland, Scotland and Samoa before losing in the quarter-finals to eventual winners South Africa? Or will Chile mark their first-ever Rugby World Cup game with a shock win?

Make sure you do not miss out on a Japan v Chile live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find out when the match is kicking off in your time zone.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream for FREE in the UK

There’s going to be plenty of interest for England fans in this game as Japan and Chile are their second and third opponents in Pool D.

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences and that includes Japan v Chile. The match kicks off at 12:00pm on Sunday 10 September, with coverage starting from 11:25am on ITV1.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Japan v Chile: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up for Japan v Chile starts at 12:45pm South Africa Standard Time and the match kicks off at 1:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. Japan v Chile will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Coverage starts at 11:30am (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 12:00pm kick-off.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, there’s two options to watch Japan v Chile, which kicks off at 7:00am (ET), 4:00am (PT) on Sunday 10 September.

Like every game of the tournament, the match will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Japan v Chile is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Coverage starts at 8.43pm (AEST) on Sunday 10 September with kick off at 9:00pm in Australia.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will have to stay up late and tune into Sky Sport NZ for a 11:00pm kick off on Sunday 10 September.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream from Europe

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off for Japan v Chile is at 1:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia have the rights to show the World Cup. Japan v Chile kicks off at 1:00pm local time.

Watch Japan v Chile: live stream from Asia

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Japan v Chile live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Japan v Chile: kick-off times

UK: 12:00pm

South Africa: 1:00pm

Ireland: 12:00pm

USA: 7:00am (ET), 4:00am (PT)

Australia: 9:00pm (AEST)

New Zealand: 11:00pm

France: 1:00pm

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.