Japan v Wales live streams: How to watch Saturday’s Kitakyushu Test

Can Wales end their record-breaking losing streak in this must-win game in Japan?

Watch a Japan v Wales live stream as Matt Sherratt’s team try to end a record-breaking run of 17 consecutive defeats in the first of two Test matches in Japan.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Saturday’s game at the Mikuni World Stadium in Kitakyushu, including a free option if you’re in the United Kingdom.

Scroll down to the end of the article for a match preview, team line-ups and officials.

Japan v Wales first Test: Key information

– Japan v Wales date: Saturday 5 July 2025 – Japan v Wales venue: Mikuni World Stadium, Kitakyushu – Japan v Wales kick-off time: 6.00am BST / 2.00pm (local) – Japan v Wales FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer (UK) – Other TV channels: Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Live stream Japan v Wales for FREE in the UK

Wales’ must-win match against Japan is available for free in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Viewers in Wales can also watch the game via terrestrial channel BBC One Wales. Set those alarm clocks now, because the pre-match build-up starts at 5.45am BST, before the 6.00am kick-off.

Gareth Rhys Owen and Richie Rhys provide commentary, with punditry from Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Patchell. Sarra Elgan hosts the coverage.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You’ll also need to complete a simple registration to access the service.

Travelling outside the UK on Saturday morning? A VPN can help you tune into the game as if you were back home. Here’s how…

Watch Japan v Wales from anywhere

Even if you’re outside the UK this weekend you don’t have to miss the Wales v Japan live stream on Saturday.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be in any country in the world. This allows you to avoid geo-restrictions that might prevent you from watching your usual subscription services when you’re abroad. A good VPN also has the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

The tech experts at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs as part of the day job, and right now they reckon NordVPN is the leader of the pack.

Watch Japan v Wales in New Zealand

Kiwi fans looking for an extra rugby hit before the All Blacks’ match against France can watch a Japan v Wales live stream. Kick off is at 5.00pm NZST on Saturday evening.

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to the match. A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Japan v Wales preview

In some ways it’s a good thing that Jac Morgan is the only Welsh player in Australia with the British & Irish Lions squad. (The second, Tomos Williams, withdrew following an injury last weekend.) The side come into this match against Japan on the back of a record-breaking run of 17 defeats, and need all the help they can get.

Wales aren’t just playing for pride. They’ve fallen to 12th place in the world rankings, just one spot ahead of Saturday’s opponents. Should Japan overtake them, it could have serious ramifications for seedings in the Rugby World Cup draw later this year. Besides, with Wales’ upcoming fixtures comprising games against Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa and the Six Nations (as well as a home game against Japan in November), it’s difficult to see where else they’re going to find a win.

Matt Sherratt is back as interim head coach after replacing Warren Gatland during the Six Nations. He’s selected many of the players who featured during his three games in charge, though there remains a glaring lack of experience in the matchday 23 – Josh Adams, Nicky Smith and centurion Taulupe Faletau have significantly more caps than the other 12 starters combined.

In former England boss Eddie Jones, the Brave Blossoms have a head coach who knows Wales inside out. He’ll feel his team have what it takes to cause a shock (if Wales losing still counts as a shock), especially on what seems likely to be a very warm afternoon in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu.

Japan v Wales line-ups and officials

Japan:

Takuro Matsunaga, Kippei Ishida, Dylan Riley, Shogo Nakano, Malo Tuitama, Seungsin Lee, Shinobu Fujiwara; Yota Kamimori, Mamoru Harada, Shuhei Takeuchi, Epineri Uluiviti, Warner Deans, Michael Leitch (captain), Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava

Replacements:

Hayate Era, Sena Kimura, Keijiro Tamefusa, Waisake Raratubua, Ben Gunter, Shuntaro Kitamura, Ichigo Nakakusu, Halatoa Vailea

Wales:

Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, Johnny Williams, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake (captain), Keiron Assiratti, Ben Carter, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Josh Macleod, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

Liam Belcher, Gareth Thomas, Archie Griffin, James Ratti, Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Joe Roberts

Damian Schneider of Argentina is the referee, assisted by England’s Karl Dickson and Luke Pearce. Another Englishman, Ian Tempest, is the TMO.

