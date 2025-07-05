New Zealand v France live streams: How to watch Saturday’s first Test

Can an unfamiliar-looking France XV secure a win in New Zealand?

Watch a New Zealand v France live stream as two of the most iconic sides in world rugby go head-to-head in Dunedin.

The All Blacks and France are ranked second and fourth in the world, respectively, but this game is particularly difficult to call. Les Bleus have won the sides’ last three encounters – including a tight 30-29 victory in Paris last November – but travel to New Zealand with an unfamiliar group of players.

With the Top 14 season having ended just a week ago and many of his frontline players turning out for Toulouse and Bordeaux in the final, Fabien Galthié has left plenty of big names at home. As a result, there are 20 uncapped players in his 42-man squad, eight of them set to make their debuts in Saturday’s matchday 23. The head coach will be looking to 94-cap captain Gaël Fickou to supply some experience in the centres.

In contrast, All Blacks boss Scott Robertson has named a side packed with big names, including three Barrett brothers, 2023 Player of the Year Ardie Savea, and prolific try-scorer Will Jordan. There is, however, room for two debutants in the starting XV: second row Fabian Holland and number 8 Christian Lio-Willie.

Read on to find out how to watch New Zealand v France in the first of a three-match series, with all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are.

Watch the All Blacks v France in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to New Zealand v France in the UK, and they’ll be showing the match on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event. Kick-off is at 8.05am BST on Saturday morning, so this will be a good one to watch over breakfast. You can then stick around to watch the British & Irish Lions taking on the NSW Waratahs.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26 if you sign up for six months) memberships. If you’d rather avoid a longer contract (or just want to watch specific games),

Travelling overseas this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual New Zealand v France live stream as if you were back at home. Find out how below.

How to watch the match from wherever you are

Away from home on Saturday morning? That’s where a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can come to the rescue.

Almost all streaming platforms have geo-restrictions, which means they’ll only work in a certain country. A VPN, however, provides a simple and safe way around this by re-routing your online traffic via remote servers. This means you can effectively alter your device’s location and unlock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

Our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs and rate NordVPN as the best on the market. Luckily, there’s currently an amazing deal you can take advantage of.

Exclusive offer: 70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus an Amazon voucher

As if 70% off two-year NordVPN plans wasn’t enough, Rugby World readers can currently enjoy an extra four months of the service for free. You’ll also get up to £50/$50 worth of Amazon gift cards. Simply follow this link, sign up to the two-year plan of your choice, and you’ll be sent your Amazon voucher via email once you’ve reached the end of your 30-day trial period. View Deal

All Blacks v France live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ will be showing this All Blacks match. A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

The game kicks off at 7.05pm NZST, just after the Japan v Wales live stream (also on Sky Sport NZ).

Watch All Blacks v France live streams across Europe

All Blacks v France live streams will be available in numerous countries across Europe via New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform.

You can use the service if you live in any of these countries: Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Signing up is simple – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up an account with your email address, and select one of the subscription packages.

A SANZAAR month pass costs €14.99, while a SANZAAR season pass is €34.99. Both options offer access to this Test series against France and the upcoming Rugby Championship, which will run through August and September.

Watch the first New Zealand v France Test in South Africa

SuperSport has the South Africa rights to the New Zealand v France live stream. The game kicks off at 9.05am SAST.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Live stream New Zealand v France in the US

FloRugby has a New Zealand v France live stream for fans in the US. Kick-off is at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

FloSports plans (which also give you access to other sports such as cycling and motorsports) cost $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

How to watch New Zealand v France in Australia

Stan Sport is showing the All Blacks v France live stream in Australia, making it the ideal curtain raiser to the NSW Waratahs v British & Irish Lions clash later this evening. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan.

New Zealand v France kicks off at 5.05pm AEST on Saturday evening.

Live stream New Zealand v France in France

En France? You’ll need a subscription to Canal+ to watch the All Blacks v France, which will also get you access to Top 14 rugby, Formula 1, the Premier League, La Liga and the Champions League. Subscriptions start at €34.99 per month.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 9.05am CET.

New Zealand v France: line-ups and officials

New Zealand:

Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (captain), Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa’i, Ardie Savea, Christian Lio-Willie

Replacements:

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Samipeni Finau, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie

France:

Theo Attissogbe, Tom Spring, Emilien Gailleton, Gael Fickou (captain), Gabin Villière, Joris Segonds, Nolann Le Garrec; Georgi Beria, Gaetan Barlot, Rabah Slimani, Hugo Auradou, Tyler Duguid, Alexandre Fischer, Killian Tixeront, Mickael Guillard

Replacements:

Pierre Bourgarit, Paul Mallez, Regis Montagne, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Jacobus van Tonder, Baptiste Jauneau, Antoine Hastoy

Nic Berry of Australia is the referee, assisted by England’s Christophe Ridley and Japan’s Takehito Namekawa. Australia’s Damon Murphy is the TMO.

