Watch La Rochelle v Leinster: live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

Two of the tournament favourites clash on France’s Atlantic coast.

Watch La Rochelle v Leinster today for a clash of the titans in the third week of the Investec Champions Cup, with the two sides boasting six European titles between them and both likely to feature at the business end of this year’s competition. This guide explains how to watch La Rochelle v Leinster live streams wherever you are in the world – including options to watch for free from France.

Both sides have won their opening two matches, and have plenty of star quality in their squads. As well as being able to call on the core of the Ireland team (many of whom are expected to feature in this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour), Leinster head coach Leo Cullen can pick new recruit Jordie Barrett in an A-list back line. 2022 and 2023 winners La Rochelle also have plenty of big names on the books, including France stars Grégory Alldritt and Jonathan Danty, England exile Jack Nowell and Australia powerhouse Will Skelton. Adding to the intrigue, Ireland legend turned La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara will be eager to get one over on his countrymen.

Read on for all the details on how to watch La Rochelle v Leinster online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN. For more details on the other matches this weekend, we have a guide on how to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup, and you can look back on the tournament’s history with our European Champions Cup winners page.

Key information

– La Rochelle v Leinster date: Sunday 12 January

– La Rochelle v Leinster kick-off time: 3.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET / 4.15 CET / 5.15 SAST

– La Rochelle v Leinster FREE stream: France TV (France)

– La Rochelle v Leinster TV channels: Premier Sports (UK), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch La Rochelle v Leinster FOR FREE in France

En France? The good news is that two matches in every round of the European Rugby Champions Cup are available to watch FOR FREE on France TV – including this clash of rugby titans.

The game will go out on the France 2 terrestrial TV channel and there’ll also be a La Rochelle v Leinster free live stream on France TV, the broadcaster’s streaming platform. Kick-off is at 4.15pm CET on Sunday.

Most other matches this weekend are available through subscription service beIN Sports.

Watch La Rochelle v Leinster live streams from abroad

If you want to watch Investec Champions Cup coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch La Rochelle v Leinster live streams in the UK

Premier Sports has the UK broadcast rights to all 63 matches of this year’s tournament – including La Rochelle v Leinster. Kick-off is at 3.15pm GMT on Sunday.

UK viewers can subscribe to Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £15.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package. With Sky you also have the option to pay £10.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front.

You can also watch through your web browser or the Premier Sports app. Costs are £15.99 per month, £10.99 per month if you sign up for the full year, or £120 per year if you pay up front.

If you’re away from home this weekend but want your usual European Rugby Champions Cup coverage, it’s best to check out NordVPN so you can watch from abroad. Find out more below.

Live stream La Rochelle v Leinster in South Africa

La Rochelle and Leinster are likely to be among the Sharks’, Stormers’ and Bulls’ biggest rivals for the trophy, so fans will want to check out their form. Subscription service SuperSport holds the rights to air selected matches in the 2024/25 European Rugby Champions Cup, and the good news is that La Rochelle v Leinster is one of them. Kick-off is at 5.15pm on Sunday evening.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch La Rochelle v Leinster via DStv or stream.

Watch La Rochelle v Leinster in Ireland

As in the UK, every game of this year’s tournament will be available to stream on Premier Sports Ireland. You can subscribe to the service through Sky, Now and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform. Kick-off for La Rochelle v Leinster is at 3.15pm on Sunday.

Watch La Rochelle v Leinster: live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the European Rugby Champions Cup – including La Rochelle v Leinster live streams – for viewers in the United States. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday morning.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual deal for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Live stream La Rochelle v Leinster from elsewhere

In Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, you can watch Investec Champions Cup matches on Viaplay.

In various other European countries (including Italy), Australia, South-east Asia and the Pacific Islands, EPCR TV should be your destination. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

In New Zealand you need to head to Sky Sport.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.