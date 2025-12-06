The URC champions begin their latest quest for that elusive fifth European title

Watch Leinster v Harlequins as the London club try to avenge their comprehensive 62-0 defeat to the URC champions in April.

This in-depth guide tells you everything you need to know to watch every minute of the game, including details of how fans in the US can watch Leinster v Harlequins live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re travelling overseas.

Watch Leinster v Harlequins: Key information

How to watch Leinster v Harlequins for free in the US

As part of a special Christmas deal, FloRugby is making every match of this weekend’s first round of Champions Cup fixtures available for free on its YouTube channel – including Leinster v Harlequins. Coverage is geo-restricted to the USA and Canada.

The game gets underway at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday.

FloRugby has the rights to the rest of the season’s matches, too – as well as being the home of PREM Rugby – though you’ll have to pay to watch those. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Going to be away from home this weekend? A VPN can help you watch your usual streaming services, even when you’re overseas. Cast your eyes downwards to find out more.

Stream Leinster v Harlequins when you’re away from home

You don’t need to miss out on your usual Leinster v Harlequins live stream today, even if you’re hundreds of miles from home in an entirely different country. With the help of a handy piece of kit called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network), you can avoid the geo-restrictions that can sometimes get in the way of watching your usual TV services when you’re overseas. VPNs have a varied and useful skillset. As well as improving your security online (great for peace of mind when you’re logging into an unfamiliar network), they also allow you to change your device’s IP address. The result? Your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be back home, meaning you can still watch this eagerly anticipated Aviva Stadium encounter, even when your sitting room is on the other side of the world. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon that NordVPN currently tops the world rankings, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. You also get the peace of mind of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal just in time for Christmas…

Leinster v Harlequins live streams in the UK

UK-based rugby fans can watch Leinster v Harlequins live streams on Premier Sports, which is also the home of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One. Coverage starts at 5.15pm GMT on Premier Sports 1, with the match getting underway at 5.30pm.

A standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front. It works on the app and a variety of devices.

You can watch Premier Sports through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms, too. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Watch Leinster v Harlequins in Ireland

Premier Sports is also your destination for Leinster v Harlequins live streams in Ireland.

If you’re an existing Sky Sports customer, you can add Premier Sports Ireland to your subscription as part of the Sports Extra pack (which also includes TNT Sports). This costs €10 per month for the first six months, before rising to €25 per month for the next six months.

Additionally, Premier Sports is available with a Now Sports Extra membership (day and month memberships are available from €11.99 per month), and through Virgin Media (check their website for details).

Stream Leinster v Harlequins in South Africa

Leinster are likely to be one of the biggest rivals to the Bulls, the Sharks and the Stormers in this year’s tournament, so you’ll want to check out their form. Leinster v Harlequins live streams are available via SuperSport, with DStv or streaming options available.

Watch Leinster v Harlequins live streams around the world

In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV should be your destination for Leinster v Harlequins live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

