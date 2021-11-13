Plenty of variety from England’s back-line against Australia

Watch: Marcus Smith sets up Freddie Steward try

Marcus Smith at fly-half, Manu Tuilagi on the wing, decades-long rivals Australia in town… Fans flocked into Twickenham expecting fireworks.

They got them before kick-off with pyrotechnics preceding the teams running out and they didn’t have to wait long for fireworks of the rugby variety either.

The Wallabies may have taken the lead with an early penalty but slick play from England then sent Freddie Steward over for his first international try.

You can watch as Marcus Smith sets up Freddie Steward try here…

It all started from a scrum, with Owen Farrell at first receiver and Smith at second, and they took play to the right. Then Courtney Lawes and Sam Underhill combined to make a few extra metres before it was back in the hands of Farrell and then Smith.

The Harlequins No 10 took the ball to the line, fooled the Wallabies by feigning a pass and then popped possession to full-back Steward to scythe through unopposed and cross the line.

The try typified the regular shuffling and reshuffling of England’s back-line. Sometimes Smith stood at ten, on other occasions it was Farrell. Tuilagi was being used to crash the ball up through the middle, while Jonny May switched to the right wing to chase kick-offs. In defence, Henry Slade was often positioned deep along with Steward, England looking to use their long boots to clear any danger.

If a player in white had double digits on their back, they seemed happy to go wherever the situation required.

Yet for all the variety of the mix-and-match back-line (‘total rugby’ as Eddie Jones describes it), they couldn’t score a second try in that first half despite dominating the contest.

It was hooker Jamie George who got closest – twice. First he burst through a gap following a delightful Lawes pass and was hauled down ten metres from the line. Tom Wright was subsequently sin-binned for a high hit on the hooker.

Then George dropped the ball over the line after breaking from the back of a mual and the Wallabies were able to clear with a goal-line dropout.

The hosts had played close to all the rugby in that opening period but led just 16-12 at the break, their penalty count all that was keeping Australia in the game.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.