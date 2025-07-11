The last opportunity for players to stake a claim for a place in the team ahead of the first Test against the Wallabies

Watch Australia/New Zealand invitational XV v British & Irish Lions live streams as Andy Farrell’s squad play their final warm-up game ahead of the first Test against Australia.

It’s the last opportunity for Saturday’s matchday 23 to play themselves into contention for that first Wallabies clash. Their opponents, a one-off side assembled for this match, can call on plenty of international experience. But will it be enough to stop the Lions in their tracks?

This article will tell you all you need to know to watch AUNZ XV v British & Irish Lions online, on TV and from anywhere – including a free option if you’re in the US. Scroll down to the end of the page for a match preview.

Watch AUNZ XV v Lions: Key details

Watch Australia/New Zealand invitational XV v Lions live streams FOR FREE in the US

In the US this weekend? The good news is you can watch this match for FREE on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming platform, as has been the case for all the Lions’ warm-up matches.

Set your alarm clock now because the game kicks off at 6.00am ET/3.00am PT on Saturday morning.

You'll need CBS or subscription service Paramount+ to watch the three Test matches against the Wallabies.

How to watch AUNZ XV v British & Irish Lions from anywhere

Being away from home doesn't mean you have to miss the Lions' last warm-up game before the Tests.

Watch the British & Irish Lions on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland

As with every British & Irish Lions fixture this year, you can watch the Australia/New Zealand invitational XV v the Lions on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Pre-match coverage starts at 10.00am BST ahead of the 11.00am kick-off. You can watch the game on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

There are numerous ways to follow the game on Sky, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. Visit the Sky website for more information.

Now Sports offers daily (£14.99) and monthly (currently starting from £26) deals. If you just want to watch specific games – or don’t fancy a longer contract –

S4C and streaming services There’s also a free highlights option later in the day onand streaming services S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer . The hour-long programme (only available with Welsh-language commentary) starts at 8.00pm BST on Saturday evening.

Stream AUNZ XV v British & Irish Lions in New Zealand

There’ll be plenty of Kiwis in action on Saturday, and you can watch every second via subscription service Sky Sport NZ. Saturday’s Australia/New Zealand invitational XV v Lions live stream kicks off at 10.00pm NZST.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Lions live streams in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every British & Irish Lions match this winter – including AUNZ XV v Lions – ad-free on Stan Sport. It’ll cost you $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan.

The game kicks off in Adelaide at 8.00pm AEST (7.30pm ACST) on Saturday.

The Wallabies’ three Test matches against the Lions (the first takes place on Saturday 19 July) will all be free-to-air on Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

Watch the AUNZ XV v British & Irish Lions in South Africa

Subscription platform SuperSport has the rights to every Lions game for viewers in South Africa. Australia/New Zealand invitational XV v Lions kicks off at 12.00pm SAST on Saturday.

There are various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

AUNZ XV v British & Irish Lions preview

With most observers assuming that the side that beat the ACT Brumbies in midweek will be (more or less) the team that starts the first Wallabies Test next weekend, this feels like a final opportunity for this matchday 23 to play themselves into (and out of) contention for the game.

The biggest headline ahead of Saturday’s match is that Owen Farrell, a late call-up to replace the injured Elliot Daly, is in line to make his first appearance of the tour from the bench. With three previous Lions trips under his belt, he’s the most experienced player in dad Andy’s British & Irish Lions squad.

There are several other players in the starting XV who may give Farrell Sr and his Lions coaching staff a few things to ponder ahead of that Brisbane Test. Mack Hansen has already impressed on the wing, while Scottish centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu seem almost neck-and-neck with Irish rivals Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki. Tadhg Beirne (who captains the side on Saturday) could yet get the nod over Ollie Chessum to start at blindside flanker, and Jac Morgan (now the sole Welsh representative in the squad) has shone in the number 7 shirt. Following Blair Kinghorn’s injury in midweek, Hugo Keenan seems destined to start at full-back against the Wallabies next Saturday, while the energy of Henry Pollock, the youngest member of this year’s pride of Lions, makes him a strong contender for a spot on the Test bench.

Despite having been together only a month, the Lions are a long-established unit compared to Saturday’s opponents. Led by Les Kiss (who’ll take over from Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach in 2026) and former All Blacks boss Ian Foster, this one-off Australia/New Zealand team boasts plenty of experience – in fact, there’s only one uncapped player, AJ Lam, in the starting XV. Can they come together to beat a selection of the best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales? We’ll find out on Saturday, a game overflowing with questions.

Teams and officials

Australia/New Zealand invitational XV:

Shaun Stevenson, 14 AJ Lam, 13 Ngani Laumape, 12 David Havili, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Tane Edmed, 9 Folau Fakatava; 1 Aidan Ross, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 4 Angus Blyth, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Pete Samu, 8 Hoskins Sotutu

Replacements:

16 Kurt Eklund, 17 Joshua Fusitu’a, 18 George Dyer, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Joe Brial, 21 Kalani Thomas, 22 Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, 23 Jock Campbell

British and Irish Lions:

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Fin Smith, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Will Stuart, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne (captain), Henry Pollock, Jac Morgan, Ben Earl

Replacements:

Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Finlay Bealham, Scott Cummings, Josh van der Flier, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell

Andrea Piardi of Italy is the referee for today’s game, assisted by Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli and France’s Pierre Brousset. Another Frenchman, Eric Gauzins, is the TMO.

