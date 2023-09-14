Watch New Zealand v Namibia live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The All Blacks look to secure their first Pool A win after losing Rugby World Cup opener to France

The All Blacks will be looking to bounce back from defeat in their first World Cup match, so you’re going to want to watch a New Zealand v Namibia live stream. This article has all the details you need to tune in, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK.

The Kiwis head south from Paris with Stadium de Toulouse the venue for the clash with Namibia on Friday 15 September. Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST). Below we have all the information you need to live stream the game. If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch New Zealand v Namibia FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Three-time winners New Zealand lost the opening match of the Rugby World Cup to France, while Namibia were humbled by Italy in Saint-Étienne.

The All Blacks are strong favourites to pick up their first Pool A victory, but you’ll still want to make sure you’ve got your New Zealand v Namibia live stream details locked in. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them, and you can scroll down to find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including New Zealand v Namibia. Kick-off is at 8:00pm on Friday 15 September, with coverage starting on ITV4 at 7:15pm.

All matches can also be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a New Zealand v Namibia: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream from South Africa

Springboks fans might be tuning in to show their support for their African neighbours, Namibia – and SuperSport is the place to go. Kick-off is at 9:00pm on Friday 15 September, with build-up starting at 8:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream from New Zealand

As is the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, Sky Sport NZ will be screening the All Blacks’ match against Namibia. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Kick-off for New Zealand v Namibia is at 7:00am New Zealand time on Saturday 16 September.

Sky Open is also broadcasting free but delayed coverage of New Zealand v Namibia, starting at 8.30am on Saturday 16 September.

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream for FREE from Ireland

There will be plenty of interest in this clash for the Irish, as New Zealand could well be their quarter-final opponents. In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

VMTV3 and Virgin Media Player are showing this game, which kicks off at 8:00pm in Ireland. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch New Zealand v Namibia FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream from the USA

In the USA, New Zealand v Namibia (kick-off 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT on Friday 15 September) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for New Zealand v Namibia is at 5:00am on Saturday 16 September, with coverage starting at 4:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. New Zealand v Namibia kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Watch New Zealand v Namibia: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a New Zealand v Namibia live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

New Zealand v Namibia: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 5:00am (AEST), Saturday 16 September

New Zealand: 7:00am (NZST), Saturday 16 September

France: 9:00pm

