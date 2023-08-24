Watch New Zealand v South Africa live stream: how to watch World Cup warm-up match

The two Rugby World Cup giants meet at Twickenham Stadium on Friday 25 August

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches don’t come any bigger than this. You can watch a New Zealand v South Africa live stream as a curtain raiser to a busy weekend of Summer Nations Series games, and this article explains how to follow the action as it happens at London’s Twickenham Stadium.

There’s some exciting fixtures taking place elsewhere in the northern hemisphere but this Friday night clash between the All Blacks and the Springboks is the biggest of them all. Below we have all the information you need to live stream the game on Friday 25 August, and explain how you can use a VPN to watch New Zealand v South Africa from abroad via ExpressVPN.

New Zealand are in impressive form, having won all three of their Rugby Championship matches to secure the title, and edged Australia to claim the Bledisloe Cup. While South Africa were beaten by the All Blacks in July, they’ve arrived in Europe with a bang, demolishing Wales in Cardiff with a 52-16 win last weekend.

The Rugby World Cup is almost upon us as the countries complete their final preparations for the tournament. Here’s how you can watch a New Zealand v South Africa live stream to see who comes out on top. We also have a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, as well as details of how to watch all the Summer Nations Series matches.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream from the UK

This is one of the biggest World Cup warm-up matches and is set to be shown live on Sky Sports Mix. The action gets underway at 7.30pm (BST) with coverage starting five minutes before kick-off.

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Also, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream from South Africa

Springboks fans can watch the match on Super Sport with coverage beginning at 8.20pm South Africa time. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa: live stream from New Zealand

All Blacks fans will have to get up early on Saturday morning for the game to watch on Sky Sports NZ. Kick off is 6.30am New Zealand time.

How to watch All Blacks v Springboks: live stream from Australia

This World Cup warm-up match is being screened in Australia on Stan Sport. Coverage starts at 4.19am with kick off at 4.30am on Saturday (26 August).

A 7-day free trial to Stan Sport is available. Click here for more information.

How to watch All Blacks v Springboks: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream this huge match between New Zealand and South Africa.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.