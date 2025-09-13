South Africa take on the reigning champion Black Ferns in the first of this year’s knockout matches.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa as the Black Ferns continue their bid to retain the Women’s Rugby World Cup they won on home soil in 2022.

The Black Ferns have more than lived up to their billing as one of the pre-tournament favourites, with comfortable wins over Spain (54-8), Japan (62-19) and Ireland (40-0), scoring 24 tries on their way to topping Pool C. The quarter-final stage is where the competition gets serious, however, and they face a South Africa side who’ve impressed in victories over Brazil (66-6) and Italy (29-24) before losing 57-10 to Pool D winners France last weekend. Can they cause a shock in this Devon showdown?

Whether you’re viewing online or on TV, you’ll find all the information you need to watch New Zealand v South Africa live streams wherever you are this weekend – including details of how rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch this Exeter encounter for free. You’ll find team-line ups and officials at the end of the article.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa: At a glance

FREE Black Ferns v South Africa streams in the UK and Ireland

You can watch a free New Zealand v South Africa live stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel BBC Two, with coverage starting at 12.30pm BST on Saturday ahead of the 1.00pm kick-off.

BBC iPlayer is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You need to complete a simple registration to access the service.

Irish rugby fans also get to watch the tournament’s first quarter-final for free, courtesy of terrestrial channel RTÉ One and streaming service RTÉ Player. You can tune in to the latter through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required.

Don’t worry if you’re a UK or Ireland resident in another country this weekend. The wonders of a VPN mean you can watch a New Zealand v South Africa live stream from anywhere on the planet. We’ll explain how below.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa from anywhere

There’s one downside to travelling overseas – geo-blocking means there’s a good chance you won’t be able to watch your usual streaming services as you would back home. Luckily, there is a way to ensure you don’t miss out on any of this eagerly anticipated New Zealand v South Africa clash as it happens.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your laptop, smartphone or tablet’s IP address, and this is a really helpful piece of functionality. It means that your device can appear to be back in your home country, allowing you to watch the most important Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures when you’re abroad. Good VPNs can also improve your online security.

There are plenty of VPNs on the market but NordVPN is currently ranked number one by the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide.

70% off + 3 months FREE

Our brainy office mates at TechRadar – who talk about such things for a living – have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they reckon the best of the bunch is NordVPN. Even better, NordVPN offers a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price. View Deal New Zealand v South Africa live streams in South Africa SuperSport will be your destination for New Zealand v South Africa live streams. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or streaming. The game kicks off at 2.00pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. How to watch Black Ferns v South Africa in New Zealand Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to Black Ferns v South Africa but you’ll need to stay up late because the game kicks off at midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99. Watch New Zealand v South Africa in the United States Paramount+ has the rights to every Women’s Rugby World Cup match, including New Zealand v South Africa. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. Set that alarm clock because kick-off is at 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT on Saturday morning. This game is also on CBS Sports, which is available through Fubo if you don’t have cable. Stream New Zealand v South Africa in Australia The winner of this match awaits the Wallaroos if they can beat Canada later on Saturday. In Australia, Black Ferns v South Africa live streams are available ad-free on streaming service Stan Sport. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. The game kicks off at 10.00pm AEST on Saturday night.

New Zealand v South Africa line-ups and officials

New Zealand

Renee Holmes, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Ruahei Demant (captain), Maia Joseph; Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Maia Roos, Alana Bremner, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Jorja Miller, Kaipo Olsen-Baker

Replacements:

Atlanta Lolohea, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Kate Henwood, Laura Bayfield, Kennedy Tukuafu, Iritana Hohaia, Amy du Plessis, Ayesha Leti-liga

South Africa

Byrhandre Dolf, Maceala Samboya, Zintle Mpupha, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Ayanda Malinga, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Nadine Roos; Sanelisiwe Charlie, Lindelwa Gwala, Babalwa Latsha, Nolusindiso Booi (captain), Danelle Lochner, Sizophila Solontsi, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Aseza Hele

Replacements:

Luchell Hanekom, Yonela Ngxingolo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Vainah Ubisi, Anathi Qolo, Lerato Makua, Catha Jacobs, Eloise Webb

Sara Cox of England is the referee for this World Cup quarter-final, assisted by Ella Goldsmith (Australia) and Kat Roche (USA). Australia’s Rachel Horton is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.