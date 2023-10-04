Watch New Zealand v Uruguay live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

The All Blacks finish their Pool A matches knowing a single bonus point win will take them into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

The All Blacks were massively impressive in their 96-17 demolition of Italy last Friday. Their batteries should be recharged for their final pool match, so you’ll want to watch a New Zealand v Uruguay live stream! This article has all the details you need to tune in, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK.

OL Stadium in Lyon is hosting the intriguing clash on Thursday 5 October, kick-off 8:00pm (BST). Below we have all the information you need to live stream the game, and if you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch the All Blacks v Uruguay FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Three-time winners New Zealand kicked off their Rugby World Cup campaign with a defeat to France but have bounced back with huge wins over Namibia and Italy.

Uruguay, meanwhile, lost to France and Italy but won last time out against Namibia.

Will the All Blacks power their way to another big win, or will Uruguay make life a little tougher for them? We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them, and you can scroll down to find the New Zealand v Uruguay kick-off time where you are.

Watch New Zealand v Uruguay: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including the All Blacks v Uruguay. Kick-off is at 8:00pm with coverage starting on ITV4 at 7:15pm.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch the All Blacks v Uruguay: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch New Zealand v Uruguay: live stream from New Zealand

As is the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, Sky Sport NZ will be screening the All Blacks’ match against Uruguay. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to every match live and on demand.

Kick-off for New Zealand v Uruguay is at 8:00am New Zealand time on Friday 6 October.

Sky Open is also broadcasting free but delayed coverage of New Zealand v Uruguay, starting at 9:30am on Friday 6 October.

Watch All Blacks v Uruguay: live stream from South Africa

After their defeat to Ireland it seems unlikely that the Springboks will be facing the runners up in Pool A in the quarter-final. Even so, there will still be plenty of interest in New Zealand v Uruguay. SuperSport is the place to go in South Africa. Kick-off is at 9:00pm with build-up getting underway at 8:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch New Zealand v Uruguay: live stream for FREE from Ireland

There will be plenty of interest in this clash for the Irish, as the All Blacks will almost certainly be Ireland’s quarter-final opponents. In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player are showing this game, which kicks off at 8:00pm in Ireland. Coverage gets underway at 7:30pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch New Zealand v Uruguay FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch All Blacks v Uruguay: live stream from the USA

In the USA, New Zealand v Uruguay (kick-off 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT on Thursday 5 October will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch New Zealand v Uruguay: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for the All Blacks v Uruguay is at 6:00am on Friday 6 October, with coverage starting at 5:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch New Zealand v Uruguay: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. New Zealand v Uruguay kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Watch All Blacks v Uruguay: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a New Zealand v Uruguay live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

New Zealand v Uruguay: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Friday 6 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Friday 6 October

France: 9:00pm

