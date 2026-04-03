The Gallagher PREM leaders welcome Top 14 opposition to Franklin’s Gardens.

Watch Northampton Saints v Castres as the Gallagher PREM leaders push for a place in the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Saints made it all the way to the final last year, and their only defeat in this season’s competition came against last year’s champions, Bordeaux Bègles. With home advantage – and as one of England’s most in-form teams – they’ll fancy their chances of progressing against a Castres side that’s struggled for consistency this season.

This guide explains how to tune into Friday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world. If you’re travelling outside your home country, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch Northampton Saints v Castres live streams wherever you are in the world.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Stream Northampton Saints v Castres in the UK

Viewers in the UK will need to tune into Premier Sports to watch the match. The provider is also the UK home of the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

Coverage starts on Premier Sports 2 at 7.0opm BST on Friday evening, while the game itself kicks off at 8.00pm.

A standalone subscription to Premier Sports (the app is available across various devices, including iOS, Android and smart TVs) costs £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year (equivalent to £10.83 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms, for the same prices.

Overseas on Friday night? You can still watch the match as you would back home with the help of a VPN. Find out more below.

Watch Northampton Saints v Castres from anywhere

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Other Northampton Saints v Castres viewing options

United States: As it is for every game of the competition, FloRugby is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch Northampton Saints v Castres when it kicks off at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Friday afternoon. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month).

As it is for every game of the competition, is the destination for US rugby fans looking to watch Northampton Saints v Castres when it kicks off at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Friday afternoon. A monthly subscription (which also gives you access to PREM Rugby matches) costs $39.99, while annual deals are available for $155.88 (which works out at £12.99 per month). South Africa: Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Northampton Saints v Castres in South Africa. Kick-off is 9.00pm SAST on Friday night.

Subscription service SuperSport (available via DStv or streaming) is the place to go to watch Northampton Saints v Castres in South Africa. Kick-off is 9.00pm SAST on Friday night. Ireland: Head to Premier Sports to watch Northampton Saints v Castres live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider.

Head to Premier Sports to watch Northampton Saints v Castres live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription, but you should be aware that prices vary by provider. France: Subscription service beIN Sports is the destination for Northampton Saints v Castres if you’re based in France.

Subscription service is the destination for Northampton Saints v Castres if you’re based in France. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV has the rights to the Northampton Saints v Castres live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes – check prices where you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.