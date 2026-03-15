Leicester Tigers take on Exeter Chiefs for the first major silverware of the English domestic season

Watch the Prem Rugby Cup final as two clubs with Gallagher Prem title aspirations compete for English rugby’s first major silverware of the 2025-26 season.

For anyone suffering Six Nations 2026 withdrawal symptoms, today’s big game at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road home is the perfect way to fill that rugby-shaped hole before Europe’s domestic leagues resume in earnest next weekend.

– Date: Sunday 15 March, 2026 – Kick-off time: 3.30pm GMT – Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester – LIVE STREAM: Discovery+ (UK) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN with up to 74% off

Last weekend Leicester Tigers beat reigning champions Bath Rugby 46-21, while Exeter Chiefs overcame Northampton Saints 31-14 to set up today’s final.

As the higher seeds, Tigers get home advantage, though this game really could go either way. It’s also the perfect opportunity to see the next generation of talent in action before the big names return from representing their countries in the Six Nations.

Below we’ll explain where to watch Prem Rugby Cup final live streams in the UK. You’ll also find details of how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to the bottom of the page for team line-ups.

PREM Rugby Cup final live streams in the UK and Ireland

As is the case with the Gallagher Prem, Prem Rugby Cup final live streams are available through Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports network in the UK.

You can watch Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs on both Discovery+ and TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 2.45pm GMT ahead of the 3.30pm kick-off.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package (costs vary by platform). This will give you access to all of this season’s Gallagher Prem action, along with a selection of Premier League games, and matches from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Prem Rugby Cup matches are also on TNT Sports in Ireland, where you can subscribe to the service through Sky, Now TV, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone. It’s important to note, however, that TNT Sports is not available through Discovery+ in Ireland.

If you’re outside the UK or Ireland right now, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Discovery+ Prem Rugby Cup final live stream from abroad. Find out more below.

How to watch Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs if you’re away from home

Being overseas today doesn’t mean you have to miss today’s Prem Cup final. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs as if you were back home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

Prem Rugby Cup final line-ups

Leicester Tigers

15. Orlando Bailey, 14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 13. Will Wand, 12. Joseph Woodward, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10. Billy Searle, 9. Tom Whiteley; 1. Archie van der Flier, 2. Charlie Clare, 3. Will Hurd, 4. Harry Wells, 5. Hanro Liebenberg, 6. Harry Palmer, 7. Tommy Reffell (captain), 8. Joaquin Moro

Replacements: 16. Finn Theobold-Thomas, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Ale Loman, 19. Osian Thomas, 20. Josh Manz, 21. Charlie Bemand, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Izaia Perese

Exeter Chiefs

15. Josh Hodge, 14. Paul Brown-Bampoe, 13. Ollie Batson, 12. Will Rigg, 11. Campbell Ridl, 10. Will Haydon-Wood, 9. Tom Cairns; 1. Ethan Burger, 2. Joseph Dweba, 3. Khwezi Mona, 4. Lewis Pearson (captain), 5. Rusi Tuima, 6. Martin Moloney, 7. Finn Worley Brady, 8. Ross Vintcent

Replacements: 16. Julian Heaven, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Tom Gulley, 19. Joe Bailey, 20. Christ Tshiunza, 21. Charlie Chapman, 22. Ben Coen, 23. Dan John

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