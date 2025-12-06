Can the London giants get their season back on track after a disappointing start to their Gallagher PREM campaign?

Watch Saracens v Clermont Auvergne, as the three-time European champions look to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats in the Gallagher PREM.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch Saturday’s Anglo-French clash at the StoneX Stadium, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including an option for rugby fans in the US to watch for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Saracens v Clermont Auvergne for free in the USA

The Saracens v Clermont Auvergne live stream is one of the “the 12 matches of Christmas” FloRugby is making available for free on its YouTube channel over this opening weekend of the Investec Champions Cup. Coverage is geo-restricted to the USA and Canada.

The match gets underway at 8.00am ET / 5.00am PT on Saturday morning.

FloRugby also has the rights to stream the European Rugby Champions Cup (as well as PREM Rugby) live for viewers in the United States across the whole season. A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, while annual deals are available for $150 (which works out at £12.50 per month).

Going to be away from home this weekend? There’s no need to worry about missing the match because you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from overseas. Keep reading if you want to know more.

Stream Saracens v Clermont Auvergne when you’re away from home

When you’re working out what to pack on your next overseas jaunt, a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) should be near the top of your list.

While geo-restrictions can prevent you from watching your usual streaming services when you’re abroad, a VPN has the handy ability to change the IP address of your device. This means that your smartphone, tablet or laptop can appear to be back in your home country, even if you’re on an adventure on the other side of the world.

The technology experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rate NordVPN as the best on the market, thanks to its top-of-the-table streaming and security features. You also get the reassurance of a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the chance to sign up at a massively discounted price…

Watch Saracens v Clermont Auvergne in the UK

Premier Sports is the place to go to watch Saracens v Clermont Auvergne in the UK. Coverage starts on Premier Sports 2 at 12.30pm GMT ahead of the 1.00pm kick-off.

You can get a standalone online streaming subscription to Premier Sports, which works across a variety of apps and devices. It costs £16.99 a month on a rolling basis, £11.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year (equivalent to £10 per month) if you pay up front.

The service is also available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms. It costs £16.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £11.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £120 (£10.00 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Recommended videos for you

Other Saracens v Clermont Auvergne streaming options

South Africa: SuperSport is usually the home of rugby on South African TV, and the Saracens v Clermont Auvergne live stream is no exception. You can subscribe via DStv or streaming.

SuperSport is usually the home of rugby on South African TV, and the Saracens v Clermont Auvergne live stream is no exception. You can subscribe via DStv or streaming. France: Every game of this year’s European Rugby Champions Cup is available on subscription service BeIN Sports.

Every game of this year’s European Rugby Champions Cup is available on subscription service BeIN Sports. Ireland: Premier Sports has the rights to Saracens v Clermont Auvergne live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – prices vary by provider.

Premier Sports has the rights to Saracens v Clermont Auvergne live streams in Ireland. You can add the service to your Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – prices vary by provider. Around the world: In Australia, New Zealand, across Europe (including Italy) and in other countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place, EPCR TV should be your destination for a Saracens v Clermont Auvergne live stream. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.