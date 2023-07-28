Watch Scotland v Italy live stream: how to watch World Cup warm-up

Scotland's first game in preparation for the Rugby World Cup takes place at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh

The Summer Nations series is upon us and all eyes will be on a Scotland v Italy live stream as the Six Nations rivals kick off the first of the northern hemisphere World Cup warm-up matches. This article provides all the vital details so you don’t miss out.

Amazon Prime Video is leading the charge with coverage of the Summer Nations series, streaming 13 matches exclusively, including Scotland v Italy. If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up matches from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Read more: Scotland Rugby World Cup squad – Team for Italy

Gregor Townsend has chosen 23-year-old Glasgow Warriors flanker Rory Darge as Scotland captain and handed debuts to fellow Warrior Stafford McDowall and Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson.

Experienced backs Chris Harris and Ali Price both start after losing their starting places for the Six Nations earlier this year while Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham is back in the fold after missing the entire Six Nations through injury.

Scotland have home and away clashes with France to follow and the visit of Georgia as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup.

Read more: Can Scotland U20s calamity convince SRU it’s time for radical reform?

Italy have named the uncapped duo of Lorenzo Pani (full back) and Martin Page-Relo (scrum half) for their Test debuts against the Scots.

Winger Montanna Ioane missed the Six Nations but returns to an experimental line-up on Saturday, with Italy missing many of their regulars.

Who will get their Summer Nations series off to a winning start? The World Cup warm-up matches are sure to be a hot ticket, so here’s how you can watch a Scotland v Italy live stream and check out the pre-tournament form of the two sides.

How to watch Scotland v Italy live stream from the UK & Ireland

Scotland vs Italy is the start of the northern hemisphere World Cup warm-up matches and is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick off is at 3:15pm (BST) on Saturday, July 29 and build-up will start from 2:55pm on the streaming service. Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can subscribe to a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Scotland v Italy live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Scotland v Italy live stream from Australia

There’s plenty of big games happening in the Southern Hemisphere this weekend but people in Australia can still keep their eyes on Scotland v Italy, as StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 30 July. Coverage starts at 12:05am, kick off at 12:15am.

How to watch Scotland v Italy live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including Scotland v Italy.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

Scotland v Italy live stream: How to watch from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

Scotland v Italy line-ups

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn, Ben Healy, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Sam Skinner, Scott Cummings, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge (captain), Matt Fagerson

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Jamie Bhatti, Javan Sebastian, Cameron Henderson, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Dobie, Blair Kinghorn, Cameron Redpath

Italy: Lorenzo Pani, Pierre Bruno, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, 10 Tommaso Allan, Martin Page-Relo; Federico Zani, Epalahame Faiva, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Andrea Zambonin, Federico Ruzza (captain), Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi

Replacements: Marco Manfredi, Danilo Fischetti, Filippo Alongi, Edoardo Iachizzi, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Garbisi, Giacomo Da Re, Federico Mori

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.