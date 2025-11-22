Only a comfortable victory will do for Gregor Townsend’s side

Watch Scotland v Tonga as Gregor Townsend’s men attempt to end a disappointing November on a high.

This guide explains how to tune into Sunday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world. If you’re travelling outside your home country this weekend, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch Scotland v Tonga live streams wherever you are in the world. Scroll down to the end of the article for a preview, line-ups and officials.

Watch Scotland v Tonga in the UK and Ireland

If you’re in the UK or Ireland you can watch Scotland v Tonga on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. Coverage starts at 1.00pm GMT ahead of the 1.40pm kick-off.

There are several options for watching TNT Sports in the UK. Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform so check with your provider for details.

Ireland-based rugby fans can subscribe to TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – again, prices vary by platform, so check with your provider.

Watch Scotland v Tonga from anywhere

Away from home this weekend? While geo-blocking restrictions can sometimes get in the way of watching your usual TV services when you’re overseas, a neat piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you out.

VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address. This is a good thing because it can make your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in an entirely different country, allowing you to tune in as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa. VPNs also improve your online security, which is a real bonus point when you’re using an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

More streaming options for Scotland v Tonga

Australia: Stan Sport has styled itself as Australia’s home of rugby and it’s the place to go for every Autumn Nations Series match (as well as Premier League soccer) this season. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). You’ll need to stay up late, though, because this game kicks off at 12.40am on Monday morning.

has styled itself as Australia’s home of rugby and it’s the place to go for every Autumn Nations Series match (as well as Premier League soccer) this season. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). You’ll need to stay up late, though, because this game kicks off at 12.40am on Monday morning. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ has the rights to Scotland v Tonga in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now are available from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. Get that midnight oil burning, though, because this match gets underway at 2.40am NZDT on Monday morning.

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to Scotland v Tonga in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now are available from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. Get that midnight oil burning, though, because this match gets underway at 2.40am NZDT on Monday morning. United States: If you’re in the US you can watch Scotland v Tonga on NBC’s You’ll need to sign up for either the Premium service ( $10.99 per month ) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) – both will also give you access to Premier League soccer, and a selection of top movies and TV shows. Kick-off is 8.40am ET / 5.40am PT on Sunday morning. Peacock streaming service.

If you’re in the US you can watch Scotland v Tonga on NBC’s South Africa: SuperSport

