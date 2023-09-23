Watch Scotland v Tonga live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Who can emerge from the Pool of Death and challenge the Springboks and Ireland?

Both teams suffered opening round defeats in the Rugby World Cup ‘Pool of Death’, so this isn’t a game to be missed. The story below explains how to watch an Scotland v Tonga live stream, wherever you are, including details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Nice is hosting this Pool B match on Sunday 24 September, which kicks off at 4:45 (BST). Someone’s ‘0’ has got to go, and keep the pressure on South Africa and Ireland – at least one of whom will have lost their 100 per cent record by Saturday night. So read on to learn everything you need to know to tune in. If you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Scotland v Tonga FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Both teams have played one Rugby World Cup match so far, with Scotland losing to South Africa 18-3 on the opening weekend, and Tonga going down 59-16 to Ireland last Saturday. The two sides are packed with talented players, however, so this is set to be one of the most eagerly anticipated encounters of the weekend.

Make sure you do not miss out on an Scotland v Tonga live stream on Sunday afternoon by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including Scotland v Tonga. Coverage gets underway at 4:00pm (BST) on ITV1, ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Scotland v Tonga live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream from South Africa

Springbok fans will be keeping an eye on this one as they face Tonga in their final Pool B match. If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up gets underway at 5:00pm, and the match kicks off at 5:45pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

There will be big interest in this for the Irish as they’ll be facing Scotland during the final weekend of the pool stages. Scotland v Tonga will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Coverage starts at 4:15pm, ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Scotland v Tonga FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Scotland v Tonga kicks-off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT).

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Scotland v Tonga, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Scotland v Tonga is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 1:30am on Monday 25 September, with kick off at 1:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give the service a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up in time (or stay up) for a 3:45am kick-off on Monday 25 September, and tune into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Scotland v Tonga kicks off at 5:45pm in Italy.

Watch Scotland v Tonga: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Scotland v Tonga live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Scotland v Tonga: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 1:45am (AEST), Monday 25 September

New Zealand: 3:45am, Monday 25 September

France: 5:45pm

