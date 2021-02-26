Check out this cracking try in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Watch: Sevu Reece kick creates incredible try for Crusaders

It’s been torment for some rugby fans, waiting for Super Rugby Aotearoa to roll round again. And the opening tie of this new season did not disappoint as the reigning champ Crusaders downed the Highlanders 26-13. And among the highlights was one try worth drooling over.

Check out this Bryn Hall five-pointer, made by quick hands and a savvy, hooked kick back into midfield from All Blacks wing Sevu Reece. Magical stuff.

Reece also got a try on his own – and fellow wing Leicester Fainga’anuku deserves credit for his work in the match. However, it was the kick from the roaming Reece that bagged a lot of the attention.

Related: Who will broadcast Super Rugby in the UK in 2021?

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

For all of the excitement around this game, though, Highlanders boss Tony Brown was unimpressed with one aspect of the game.

Crusaders not only attacked ruthlessly, but they put in a real rearguard shift. Something necessary, after receiving two yellow cards (including recent friendlies, the Crusaders have five yellows in two game). After this one, Brown talked about cynical play.

Related: Super Rugby Aotearoa team guide

“If you look at tonight’s game that’s what’s sad about rugby at the minute,” Brown said post-match.

“We had 60% possession, 60% territory… We only concede eight penalties and they’re conceding 19 penalties and numerous penalty advantages against them and then two yellow cards and they still win. That’s the sad thing about footy.”

After the game, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson denied there was anything cynical about the Crusaders’ play, and also singled out forwards coach Jason Ryan for how well the All Black-laden pack handled their defensive and set-piece duties.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.