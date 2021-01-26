Talks are ongoing over TV rights for the southern hemisphere’s big domestic competitions

Who will broadcast Super Rugby in the UK in 2021?

The two new Super Rugby competitions – Aotearoa and AU – kick off next month, but at present there is no broadcast deal in place for matches to be shown live on TV in the UK.

Sky Sports has been the long-running broadcaster of matches from the southern hemisphere’s big club competition, but its rights deal came to an end last year.

So who will broadcast Super Rugby in the UK in 2021? There is reportedly good interest in the TV rights, with talks ongoing. But time is running out for a deal to be agreed before the tournaments kick off – Super Rugby AU starts on 19 February with Aotearoa getting underway a week later.

Sky doesn’t discuss rights negotiations so could be working on a new agreement to maintain its association with Super Rugby, while BT Sport is another contender.

BT dominates rugby’s broadcast market in the UK, with rights to show the Gallagher Premiership and the Heineken Champions Cup. It has also branched out into southern hemisphere sport through coverage of cricket’s Big Bash League as well as Australia’s home Internationals.

A BT Sport spokesperson said: “We can’t comment on this specifically. However, we are always interested when rights become available.”

Amazon recently entered the rugby broadcast market with its coverage of the Autumn Nations Cup, but it’s hard to see a relatively niche competition like Super Rugby appealing to the streaming service.

Premier Sports covers the Guinness Pro14 as well as European football leagues like La Liga and Serie A, so it could expand its rugby offering by bidding for Super Rugby too. Or maybe we’ll see another streaming service like DAZN come in.

The time difference means these matches usually have early-morning kick-offs on Friday and Saturday in the UK – there are even a few ‘middle of the night’ fixtures with afternoon start times in New Zealand’s competition this year. So the key question for broadcasters is whether the relatively small audiences games attract will be worth the money paid for the rights.

On the plus side, production costs could be minimal if the broadcaster takes the live feed from Australia/New Zealand, as Sky have often done with Super Rugby in recent years.

The absence of live Super Rugby coverage in the UK would be a blow to many fans who enjoy the weekend ritual of watching events from the southern hemisphere. Last year’s competitions attracted new audiences as New Zealand and Australia were the first countries to start playing rugby again after the pandemic hit.

This year’s domestic competitions will also be followed by Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, which will see the ten Australian and New Zealand franchises play over five weekends between 14 May and 12 June before the top two teams meet in a final on 19 June.

It’s the latest format of a professional competition that began as the Super 12 in 1996, with sides from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, and had expanded to 18 teams by 2016-17 when the Jaguares (Argentina) and Sunwolves (Japan) joined.

In more recent years it was reduced to 15 teams when two South African and one Australian franchises were cut, but the pandemic forced another rethink due to travel restrictions.

After the 2020 Super Rugby season was suspended last March, Australia, New Zealand and latterly South Africa launched their own domestic competitions – AU, Aotearoa and Unlocked respectively. However, the South African franchises will not be involved in Super Rugby going forward, having opted to join an expanded Pro16 competition in Europe from 2021-22.

We know those matches will be televised in the UK, but we’ll have to wait to see if a broadcast deal can be agreed for Super Rugby.

