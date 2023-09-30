Watch South Africa v Tonga live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Pool B match sees Rugby World Cup holders go in search of win to push into the quarter-finals

The Springboks suffered a defeat last time out against Ireland, so we should expect a reaction, meaning you’ll definitely want to watch a South Africa v Tonga live steam. This article contains details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Marseille is where all the action is taking place as South Africa take on Tonga. The match kicks off at 8:00pm (BST) on Sunday 1 October, and if you’re tuning in from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Springboks v Tonga FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

The reigning Rugby World Cup champions suffered a body blow last week as Ireland emerged victorious in the meeting of the world’s top two ranked teams. Tonga have been disappointing in heavy losses to Ireland and Scotland, and will be looking to limit the damage in this one.

Make sure you do not miss out on an South Africa v Tonga live stream when the match gets underway in Marseille by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch South Africa v Tonga: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including the Springboks v Tonga. Kick-off is at 8:00pm (BST) on Sunday 1 October, with coverage starting on ITV1 at 7:15pm.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

Watch Springboks v Tonga: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

South Africa v Tonga: live stream for FREE from South Africa

It’s a big match for the 2019 Rugby World Cup champions as they look to respond to the Ireland loss, and – as with every game of the tournament – SuperSport has rights to the match. Kick-off is at 9:00pm, with build-up starting at 7:45pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

A sub-licensing deal has also ensured that all Springboks matches (including the Springboks v Tonga) will be available free-to-air on SABC, with selected games available on the SABC Plus streaming service. However, restrictions within the deal mean that millions of viewers on the Openview platform will not be able to view the matches carried by SABC.

Watch Springboks against Tonga: live stream for FREE from Ireland

Ireland have already beaten both of these nations in this Rugby World Cup, but fans will still keep a keen eye on their Pool B rivals.

In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will be showing South Africa v Tonga, which kicks off at 8:00pm in Ireland. The build-up gets underway at 7:30pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch South Africa v Ireland FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Springboks v Tonga: live stream from the USA

In the USA, South Africa v Tonga kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Sunday 1 October.

The match will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch Springboks v Tonga: live stream from New Zealand

After South Africa’s loss to Ireland, and New Zealand’s opening round defeat to France, it seems unlikely that the old Rugby Championship rivals will meet in the quarter-final stage –but you never know!

Rugby fans in New Zealand will be able to watch South Africa v Tonga on Sky Sport NZ.

A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Kick-off for South Africa v Tonga is at 8:00am New Zealand time on Monday 2 October.

Watch Springboks v Tonga: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for South Africa v Tonga is at 6:00am on Monday 2 October with coverage starting at 4:45am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Springboks face Tonga: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. South Africa v Tonga kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Springboks against Tonga: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a South Africa v Tonga live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

South Africa v Tonga: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Monday 2 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Monday 2 October

France: 9:00pm

