Watch stunning Marcus Smith intercept for Feyi-Waboso try v New Zealand

The England flyer scored a scintillating fifth try in just seven Tests

Marcus Smith’s stunning intercept helped set-up a length-of-the-field special as yet another Immanuel Feyi-Waboso try pushed England into the lead against New Zealand.

Smith had a mixed afternoon with a couple of uncharacteristic sloppy kicks and miscued drop-goal attempts but when he collected All Black scrum-half Cortez Ratima’s pass from the base early in the second half he sprinted into New Zealand territory.

Smith, who went virtually from 22 to 22, eventually double pumped to hold the attention of covering All Blacks outside centre Rieko Ioane before passing inside to his supporting full-back, George Furbank – this month’s Rugby World cover star.

Northampton Saints captain Furbank was quick to shift the ball inside to speedster Feyi-Waboso and despite a fellow lightning back-three star in Will Jordan’s best efforts he managed to race over to give England the lead four minutes into the second half.

The score was Feyi-Waboso’s fifth Test try on just his seventh appearance for his country. It really has been a remarkable rise for the Cardiff-born 21-year-old who was plying his trade at Taunton Titans in the third tier two years’ ago alongside his medical studies at Exeter University.

The Feyi-Waboso try was England’s first of the afternoon and the Autumn Nations Series as all the previous 12 points had come from the boot of fly-half Marcus Smith.

New Zealand, however, scored two first-half tries through wing Mark Tele’a, who outpaced Ellis Genge down the wing, and full-back Jordan who capitalised after Beauden Barrett switched the play and then dropped the ball off to his team-mate.

