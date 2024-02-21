Watch stunning U18 Premiership try worthy of any final

Ben Agbenu scored an astonishing try from halfway for Northampton Saints Academy.

Northampton Saints’ no scored a sensational try at the Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League finals day on Sunday – but Bath emerged victorious with a narrow 34-33 win.

With the Academy League title on the line, Saints and Bath served up a real treat for the fans but Agbenu’s try was the pick of the bunch.

Receiving the ball in the middle of the pitch, the young back proceeded to step past two players and hand-off another defender before outpacing the cover to score.

Agbenu showed agility, awareness and raw pace to score his second try of the game after coming off the bench.

He had already scored an earlier try to give 14-player Saints the lead after they spent much of the U18 Premiership game behind having had Rafe Witheat sent off early on.

As stunning a try as it was from Agbenu, it was not enough for his side as Steffan Emanuel scored just before full time to break Saints’ hearts and win Bath the title.

Academy sides from across the country gathered in Gloucester for the finals day as the young hopefuls showcased their talents.

Sale finished third thanks to a 45-26 win over Exeter and Saracens finished in the top five thanks to a thumping 45-7 win over Midlands West.

In a considerably closer game, Leicester Tigers edged past Bristol Bears in the seventh place play-off, as London South Central claimed ninth by beating Midlands Central 31-19.

Yorkshire beat Harlequins’ academy side to finish 11th while Gloucester, playing on home turf at Kingsholm, thrashed Newcastle 44-24 to condemn the Falcons to 14th place.

